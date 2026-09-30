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You couldn’t blame Kaligah Parker if he was feeling pretty good about his career prospects in the summer of 2023.

The 22-year-old Dover resident seemed well on his way to turning his life around after a felony drug conviction. Parker was also making about $45 an hour as a laborer and machine operator for Greggo & Ferrara Inc., a major Delaware road contractor that has received more than $215 million from state highway contracts since 2017.

But Parker, a Black man on a road crew with a handful of white guys, has long contended his work mates treated him with persistent racial hostility.

One man allegedly called him the N-word once, and referred to him as “boy” at least twice.

Another co-worker once ordered him to do something quickly and made a motion like he was cracking a whip, Parker asserted.

Another tossed pieces of a gum wrapper on the ground and allegedly told only Parker to pick them up.

Parker alleged that when he used the porta potty at the work site along the state Route 72 roadway, some guys in his crew threw rocks at it.

He claimed that one company leader, Cross Ferrara, ignored his own best friend’s repeated lateness for work but wrote disciplinary reports against Parker for being late.

The degrading treatment he endured, Parker contended in a lawsuit and during his trial testimony last month, constituted blatant racial discrimination. A Superior Court jury agreed, awarding Parker $1.28 million in damages, which his attorneys claim is one of the largest awards for a racial bias case in Delaware state court.

Greggo & Ferrara denied the allegations in court papers and during the recent five-day trial.

Parker’s attorney, Thomas Crumplar, said the defendants referred to the accusations as fabrications. Crumplar said a pivotal moment in court came when the company’s lawyer, Jeffrey Weiner, told the jury that Parker, who was hired through a state Department of Transportation program aimed at providing on-the-job training for “women, minorities and disadvantaged persons,” called him “our prized possession.”

“In rebuttal, we seized on that,” Crumplar told WHYY News.

Crumplar said he didn’t want Parker to speak with WHYY News for this article because Greggo & Ferrara is expected to appeal.

Parker was pardoned for his drug crime by Gov. Matt Meyer in June. He now runs The Carry Their Light Project, a nonprofit that aims to help youths through violence prevention and mentoring programs.

Weiner did not return calls to discuss the case and the outcome, nor did anyone from Greggo & Ferrara.

DelDOT spokesman C.R. McLeod said Greggo & Ferrara had to participate in the equal opportunity program because the highway project Parker worked on received federal funding.

As for Parker’s allegations and the jury’s findings, McLeod said DelDOT “does not condone discrimination of any kind.”