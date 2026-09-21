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Janine, a Wilmington resident, was on the brink of homelessness when a first-of-its-kind state program prevented her from losing her housing.

Delaware implemented the Qualified Tenant Advocate program in 2022, which pairs specially trained nonattorneys with low-income residents facing eviction.

Since its inception, it has allowed Janine and thousands of other Delawareans to avoid an eviction on their record, and the stigma that goes along with it.

‘Administrative error’

Janine’s landlord raised her rent in 2024. WHYY News is using her first name to protect her rental history from being associated with an eviction.

She was living in state-subsidized housing, using a voucher from the Delaware State Housing Authority to rent from a private landlord.

The agency approved a rent increase that June, but due to an administrative error, continued to pay the same amount to Janine’s landlord. She pays about 30% of her income toward rent and utilities and the housing authority pays the rest.

Janine, who has cerebral palsy, had been struggling personally at the time. A widow, her daughter had recently died, leaving her to raise her 6-year-old grandson as his sole provider.

Janine said as the unpaid rent piled up, her landlord began to pressure her for the money.

“He got to the point that he would call me and harass me,” she said. “Every time I turned around, his court papers were in the mail.”

Qualified Tenant Advocate Rena Scott said the amount of unpaid back rent built up over about a year as Janine kept insisting to her landlord she was paying her rent, all the while the Delaware State Housing Agency was paying the wrong amount.

“This landlord was particularly egregious, very aggressive in his collection practices,” Scott said. “And the regulations say tenants can’t be held responsible for what a housing authority owes.”

Janine said as the conflict escalated, her landlord demanded she pay about $4,000 to avoid being evicted.