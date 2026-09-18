What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Petrified, the mother of a 15-year-old girl dialed 911.

Not long after waking up, she’d received a prescheduled text message from her daughter that said she’d run away from their home in suburban Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Frantic, she raced to the girl’s room. The teenager wasn’t there. She checked footage from the home’s security camera and was horrified to see the petite girl slipping out of a back window at 3:18 a.m. — four hours earlier.

The girl had left her cell phone behind, though. It showed that she’d likely been picked up by an unidentified male she’d been exchanging sexually charged messages and images with for more than two months on Snapchat, a mobile app in which messages automatically delete after a 24-hour period. The guy’s display name was “Dil.”

A Falls Township, Pennsylvania, police detective rushed to the girl’s home and realized she might be in serious danger.

It was about 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 20.

“We realized that this was not a typical runaway,” Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney told WHYY News. “We had a fear for the safety of this girl, and we realized we had to scale this up into a full response.”

Police sent an emergency request to Snapchat for the phone number the girl was messaging. They called in other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, to coordinate a manhunt in hopes of rescuing the teen.

They soon determined the alleged perpetrator’s phone was in Delaware at, of all places, the Dover Air Force Base — a major U.S. military installation more than 100 miles from the girl’s home.

The device belonged to an enlisted airman, 27-year-old Dylan Drake Williams, according to police. When officers descended on the base about 3 p.m. that day, Williams admitted the 15-year-old was at his rental home about 5 miles away, according to court records.

Minutes later, police found the girl in the basement.

Interviewed by police later that day, Williams allegedly told detectives he knew the girl was a minor and only hugged her after picking her up, though they did sleep together in his bed. He would not answer questions about further physical contact, but acknowledged his actions “could ruin his life,” court records state.

The teen later told the FBI, however, that during the 12 hours after Williams picked her up, he raped her in the woods near home, in his car and at his house, court records state.

Federal prosecutors and police in both states have since charged Williams with rape and other child sex crimes that could put the military man behind bars for decades.

WHYY News does not name victims or alleged victims of sexual assault.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware is taking the lead in prosecuting Williams, who is currently being held at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia.

Conor Wilson, the federal public defender representing Williams, did not return calls from WHYY News.

Danielle Williams, the mother of Dylan Williams, said that her son “is innocent until proven guilty” when reached by phone in Colorado, where he grew up.

The Air Force referred inquiries about Williams’ arrest to “police and appropriate prosecuting authorities.” A spokesman would not tell WHYY News how long Williams had been with the military, his job duties or his official rank.