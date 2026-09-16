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Editor’s note: This story may contain content that is disturbing to some.

Investigators in Philadelphia said they have recovered more than 1 million pieces of digital evidence of physical and sexual abuse from a home in the city’s Olney section linked to the disappearances of at least five women.

On the 400 block of West Chew Avenue, Philadelphia police and the FBI found thousands of videos, as well as cameras, computers, hard drives and phones. Authorities also found five urns in the basement that they believe contain human ashes.

The investigation is connected to 44-year-old Eugene Horsch, who is facing federal charges for weapons possession and impersonating a federal officer after being arrested June 18 outside Independence Mall.

In July, police, with help from the FBI and the Philadelphia Water Department, began excavating a pipe at the home, uncovering chemicals, drugs, guns and nearly 120 pieces of ballistic evidence.

During a press conference Wednesday at police headquarters in Center City, officials confirmed video of multiple unconscious women was found in files dating back to 2017; however, they did not confirm if they had passed away.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said some of the videos were made by Eugene’s late father, Raymond “R.C.” Horsch, a “self-described sociopath” who produced adult films and had a criminal history. His remains are believed to be in one of the five urns discovered.