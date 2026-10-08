Delaware

Second Annual Wilmington International Film Festival

Where: Multiple venues, including Theater N and The Screening Room

Multiple venues, including Theater N and The Screening Room When: Thursday, Oct. 8 – Sunday, Oct. 11

Thursday, Oct. 8 – Sunday, Oct. 11 How much: $15 per individual screening, $150 all-access festival pass

Among the area’s recurring film festivals, the Wilmington International Film Festival is staking its claim as a major player. It returns with a four-day slate of more than three dozen films from around the world, spanning narrative features, documentaries and short films. Highlights include festival selections from South by Southwest and the Tribeca Festival like “Seahorse,” “Adam’s Apple” and “How to Feed a Dictator.” The festival also comes with filmmaker Q&As, industry networking events, live music, international food and a closing awards brunch.

New Jersey

The Z Street Band Springsteen Experience

We all know the E Street Band, but did you know there’s also a Z Street Band? They’re a tribute group fronted by Los Angeles-based vocalist Paulie Z. The group recreates everything Springsteen, from signature songs like “Born to Run” and “Glory Days” to deeper cuts like “Night” and “Racing in the Street.” The Z Street Band brings Springsteen’s catalog to life for fans looking for a nostalgic connection to one of rock’s most enduring groups. They’ll be in South Jersey on Saturday night.

Special events

‘Rocky’ Season

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Through Thursday, Dec. 3

Through Thursday, Dec. 3 How much: Various prices

Yes, Philly embraced a fictional boxer who captured the city’s underdog spirit and grit so well they will forever be associated with it. Philadelphia marks the 50th anniversary of “Rocky,” originally released on Dec. 3, 1976, with a citywide celebration. The lineup includes Rocky Philadelphia Bus Tours through filming locations, the Rocky Run, the Meat Market Challenge at Reading Terminal, a “Rocky”-themed event at the National Dog Show, a concert with the Philly Pops, a Rocky Steps challenge and a statue rededication. It goes through Rocky Day on Dec. 3.

OURfest Weekend 2026

Where: Multiple venues; the block party is on 12 and 13th Streets between Locust and Spruce.

Multiple venues; the block party is on 12 and 13th Streets between Locust and Spruce. When: Thursday, Oct. 8 – Sunday, Oct. 11

Thursday, Oct. 8 – Sunday, Oct. 11 How much: Various prices

OURfest celebrates National Coming Out Day and LGBTQ+ History Month with its annual celebration weekend. It kicks off with multiple parties, including Porkroll Outfest featuring Chicago house pioneer Derrick Carter. Though Philly Pride Fest relocated to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in June, Sunday’s Out for Good block party stretches across several blocks in the Gayborhood. Expect live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, drag shows, poetry, big bands, community choirs and youth activities, along with an “All House, All Night” dance party.

Next Gen Festival

Where: JFK Plaza Love Park, 1501 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

JFK Plaza Love Park, 1501 John F. Kennedy Blvd. When: Sunday, Oct. 11, noon – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11, noon – 6 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Millennials, Gen Alpha and Gen Z, stand up. There’s a festival focused just on you. Though it’s billed as appropriate for all ages, it emphasizes the city’s future through wellness, connection and creativity activations. It starts with a 2.2-mile social run before heating up with live music, DJ sets, visual art, sports and wellness activities. A marketplace features local vendors and makers.

St. Nicholas of Tolentine Italian Festival

Where: 1700 S. Ninth St.

1700 S. Ninth St. When: Sunday, Oct. 11, noon – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11, noon – 8 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The festival must go on! After being rescheduled from last weekend, the St. Nicholas fest will continue its long-running celebration of Italian Americans with a full slate of food, music and cultural programming. Centered around traditional cuisine from pasta, sausage and peppers to cannoli and zeppole, the festival also features live performances, family-friendly activities, artisan vendors and community programming. And yes, The Three Tenors will still perform.

Arts and culture

‘Liberation’

Bess Wohl’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play set in the ‘70s centers on women in a consciousness-raising group in small-town Ohio. Set in the past and the present, it begs the question of how much feminism has changed women’s lives — or not. Directed by Philadelphia Theatre Company co-artistic director Taibi Magar, this production is the first regional staging following its Broadway run. Sunday’s performance includes a pre-show conversation about Philly’s own women’s liberation movement.

Imbolo Mbue: ‘Every Story Is a Love Story’

Author Imbolo Mbue wrote The New York Times best-seller “Behold the Dreamers,” a prescient example of how the debate over immigration impacts real lives. It won the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction and was a selection for Oprah’s Book Club. Mbue comes to Philadelphia to discuss her new novel, “Every Story Is a Love Story.” It follows Wolo, a grieving man who is rocked when the woman responsible for his wife’s fatal car accident contacts him. Mbue will discuss the book with University of Pennsylvania scholar and educator Justin McDaniel.

Delco Arts Week

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Through Sunday, Oct. 11

Through Sunday, Oct. 11 How much: Various prices

Delaware County, believe it or not, is now viewed as a credible destination for arts and culture. From filming shows like the 2021 HBO series “Mare of Easttown” to the annual arts celebration, the area has arrived. This year’s fest encompasses 60 events, including workshops, live performances, film screenings, visual art exhibitions and hands-on community programming. They include drop-in, hands-on arts workshops and the one-night Delco Film Festival, rounding out a county-wide celebration of the county’s imprint on the arts.

‘A Gambler’s Guide To Dying’

Generally, we at WHYY’s “Things to Do” desk try to avoid telling you about sold-out shows, since, obviously, there are no tickets available. However, this production intrigued us, and there’s still hope via the waiting list. The Philadelphia premiere of Gary McNair’s acclaimed one-man play is set inside an actual pub, as part of Inis Nua’s “Pop-Up Play in a Pub” series. Tickets include a meat or vegan savory pie and a drink voucher. The production follows a lifelong gambler and master storyteller who, after receiving a terminal diagnosis, wagers that he can outlive the prognosis.

‘UnRavelled’

The East Coast premiere of Jake Broder’s stage work combines theater, live music, neuroscience and visual art into a single narrative through the lived realities of those experiencing frontotemporal dementia. The production follows scientist-artist Anne Adams and composer Maurice Ravel, who suffered from early cognitive decline, through parallel storylines. As Adams’ condition worsens, she’s inspired in part to Ravel’s “Boléro.” The production is part of Penn Live Arts’ Accelerator Program in partnership with Penn Medicine, which includes post-show discussions and workshops.

‘Michelle Angela Ortiz ‘00: Stories of Us’

Where: Moore College of Art, 1916 Race St.

Moore College of Art, 1916 Race St. When: Saturday, Oct. 10 – Saturday, Jan. 16

Saturday, Oct. 10 – Saturday, Jan. 16 How much: Free

As Hispanic Heritage Month continues through Oct. 15, it’s the perfect time for Philadelphia artist and Moore College alum Michelle Angela Ortiz to showcase 25 years of public art and studio work of “Stories of Us,” an exhibition exploring family, immigration and community. Curated by Erica F. Battle, it opens with a reception that also features fellow Moore alum ’96 E Bond’s exhibition “Language Studies.” An artist conversation with Ortiz happens later this month, with a screening and panel discussion of “Las Madres de Berks” in November.

Open Studios Bok

Where: Bok Building, 1901 S. Ninth St.

Bok Building, 1901 S. Ninth St. When: Friday, Oct. 9, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free

Bok opens all nine floors of the former South Philadelphia vocational high school for Fall Open Studios, a free, semiannual event where visitors can meet the artists, makers and small businesses working inside the building. More than two dozen participating studios include ceramicists, photographers, jewelers, designers, printmakers, fashion and craft artists, with pop-up art and music, food vendors and community partners. An added incentive is Bok Bar, which will be open throughout the night. Oh, and Darnel’s Cakes is among the food and drink vendors. IYKYK.

Philadelphia Open Studio Tours

Where: Multiple locations

Multiple locations When: West of Broad, Saturday, Oct. 10, Sunday, Oct. 11, East of Broad, Saturday, Oct. 17 and 18, noon – 6 p.m.

West of Broad, Saturday, Oct. 10, Sunday, Oct. 11, East of Broad, Saturday, Oct. 17 and 18, noon – 6 p.m. How much: Free

The Bok Building is not the only space connecting artists to potential buyers. Twenty-five years in, POST does the same, opening the doors of more than 150 artist studios and creative spaces across the city for a free, self-guided look at Philly’s makers and creators. The first weekend focuses on studios west of Broad Street, the next on studios east of Broad. Participating artists are in disciplines including painting, ceramics, photography, mixed media, drawing and metalworking, among others, while special programming includes demonstrations, workshops, exhibitions, artist talks and receptions.

Marcel Duchamp

Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When: Saturday, Oct. 10 – Sunday, Jan. 31

Saturday, Oct. 10 – Sunday, Jan. 31 How much: $35, includes museum admission

French artist Marcel Duchamp was a multi-genre creator. The first major U.S. retrospective of his work in 50 years reveals his unique talents with 300 works spanning six decades in nearly every medium, from painting, sculpture and photography to film, printed matter and “readymades.” The show includes some of his best-known works including “Nude Descending a Staircase (No. 2),” “The Bride Stripped Bare by Her Bachelors, Even” and “L.H.O.O.Q.” PMA holds the world’s largest Duchamp collection and co-organized the exhibition with New York’s Museum of Modern Art, where it was earlier this year.

‘Stars and Stripes Forever’

The Philadelphia Ballet 2026-27 season opener is inspired by the ongoing celebration of America’s 250th birthday. Choreographer Jerome Robbins’ “Fancy Free,” the story of three sailors cutting loose in New York City; Eliot Feld’s “Variations on ‘America’”; and two Balanchine works, “Who Cares?” set to George Gershwin and “Stars and Stripes,” choreographed to John Philip Sousa, kick off the year with a celebration of American talents and a nod to patriotism.

Sports

8 Seconds Rodeo

We saw what Beyoncé accomplished by highlighting Black cowboy culture, picking up a country album of the year Grammy for her efforts. Photographer Ivan McClellan started documenting Black cowboys; now he’s the founder of the 8 Seconds Rodeo, returning to Philadelphia for a second year. It brings more than 30 of the country’s top Black rodeo athletes to compete in bull riding, bareback riding, barrel racing and mutton bustin’ for a $60,000 purse. Get there early because the Git Down Preshow includes line dancing, roping lessons, interactive activities and family-friendly entertainment.

Food and drink

YèShì Chinatown Night Market

Where: 10th and Race St.

10th and Race St. When: Thursday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Food and culture lovers, head down to Chinatown for the one-night, outdoor festival that transforms the neighborhood into a street market filled with food, music and local vendors. Presented by the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, the event features more than 90 vendors offering everything from restaurant specials and food trucks to street eats, desserts, crafts and handmade goods, alongside live performances, DJ sets and community activities.

Beer Festivals

Oktoberfest

Where: 23rd Street Armory, Philadelphia

23rd Street Armory, Philadelphia When: Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. How much: $75 Friday; $80 Saturday (VIP tickets only; other tiers are sold out)

It’s October, so naturally there’s an Oktoberfest — and Brauhaus Schmitz’s is the biggest and most authentic in the city, or so they say. Eight years in, they’ve earned the right to brag. The festival features food, entertainment and 32 German draft beers, the most you can get outside of Germany. Tickets are getting scarce, so grab yours while you can.

Kennett Square Brewfest

Where: Kennett Square, Pa.

Kennett Square, Pa. When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $24-$60

If you’d rather head to the ‘burbs for your beer fix, the Kennett Square Brewfest has been serving up suds for 29 years. The festival offers drinks, entertainment, food and more — making it a solid way to spend a fall afternoon outside the city.

International Cheese & Wine Festival

Where: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.

The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa. When: Saturday, Oct. 10, Sunday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10, Sunday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: $57.91 and up

There are more than 100 cheeses and wines available for sampling at this fest, all included with your admission ticket. You’ll get a mini cheese tray and a tasting glass, then follow color-coded flights of chèvre, Brie-style cheeses, blue cheese and handmade cheddars matched with wines and/or nonalcoholic pours. Local wineries, cideries and breweries are also on hand, with sommelier-led pairing seminars for those ready to take their cheese game to the next level.

Philly Vegan Restaurant Week

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Saturday, Oct. 10 – Sunday, Oct. 17

Saturday, Oct. 10 – Sunday, Oct. 17 How much: Various prices

Carnivores take a step back during this annual restaurant week dedicated to those who prefer their meals plant-based. Participating restaurants offer special prix-fixe menus ranging from $25 to $45, with everything from plant-based versions of comfort food to more upscale cuisine. Whether you’re already vegan or just curious, it’s a chance to try some new things at a discount, while discovering the multitude of eateries offering vegan food in the area.

Music

KRS One

A foundational figure in hip-hop, KRS-One brings four decades of hip-hop history to the Philly ‘burbs, where the Bronx-born emcee and founding member of Boogie Down Productions continues a career that’s made him a global icon. The Grammy-nominated artist hasn’t changed his fundamental message of education and awareness, as per his 2025 album “Temple of Hip Hop Global Awareness.” It adds fresh material to a set list expected to include classics like “Sound of da Police,” “Love’s Gonna Getcha” and “Step Into a World (Rapture’s Delight).”

Mad Skillz: A Night of Hip-Hop and Spoken Word

Richmond, Virginia native Mad Skillz has showcased them over a multi-decade career. Once known primarily as a battle emcee, he’s evolved into a spoken-word artist. That hard work culminated in his first Grammy Award this year for best spoken word poetry album for “Words For Days, Vol. 1.” He’s now also an educator at the University of Richmond, where he teaches a class called “The Voice of Hip Hop in America.” He’ll be in Philly performing with a full live band and a DJ.

DJ Shadow Celebrates 30 Years of ‘Endtroducing’

We don’t know what the scheduling gods were thinking because it’s criminal to schedule two of the best golden-age hip-hop acts on the same night, but here we are. DJ Shadow comes to Philly to mark the 30th anniversary of “Endtroducing…..,” the landmark 1996 release credited with redefining instrumental hip-hop. He’s joined by pioneering producer/DJ Prince Paul, whose work with De La Soul and others helped shape the genre. Both a live performance and a retrospective, the show revisits the album and its production, offering a rare chance to hear two of hip-hop’s most influential producers share their process.

Teddy Swims: The Ugly Tour

Though it only topped the chart for a week, Teddy Swims’ breakout hit “Lose Control” became the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 hit in chart history at 112 weeks. The Grammy-nominated, Diamond-certified singer is touring behind “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition),” the expanded version of his 2023 debut. The Ugly Tour is Swims’ biggest North American arena run yet, with St. Paul & The Broken Bones and MarcLo joining him in Philadelphia, following high-profile festival appearances including Coachella, Stagecoach and Bonnaroo.

Jessie Ware: The Superbloom Tour

British singer-songwriter Jessie Ware comes to Philly to support her latest release “Superbloom.” The album, released in April, follows her 2023 release “That! Feels Good!” that earned a Grammy nod and included the dance-floor anthem “Free Yourself.” A former Mercury Prize nominee whose music has also featured collaborations with Sbtrkt and Sampha, her live show is built around dancing, singing and celebration.

Foster The People – Good Mourning Sunshine Tour

Continuing a run that follows the band’s 2024 comeback album “Paradise State of Mind,” their first full-length release in seven years, Foster The People are out on the Good Mourning Sunshine tour. It comes with a cool idea — a playlist generator to listen to before the show. The Los Angeles-based group, best known for their early hits like “Pumped Up Kicks,” has leaned heavily into reinvention in recent years, debuting a new live production at Coachella before a global run, which includes a Philly tour stop.

Big Band Coltrane at Historic Bethel AME

Shayne Frederick and Josh Lee & the Extended Family combine for a fresh take on John Coltrane, reimagining the jazz legend’s compositions through the expansive sound of a big band. The performance is part of Coltrane 100, the citywide celebration marking what would have been Coltrane’s 100th birthday.

Up Next

Philly Music Fest

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Monday, Oct. 12 – Sunday, Oct. 18

Monday, Oct. 12 – Sunday, Oct. 18 How much: Various prices

Philly Music Fest celebrates its 10th anniversary with a week of 25 local or Philly-connected artists performing across six indie venues, continuing its “Philly Is Our Genre” mission of showcasing the city’s musical diversity. This year’s lineup includes Philly-raised Gregory Alan Isakov, RJD2, Immanuel Wilkins, Madi Diaz, Mo Lowda & the Humble and more, spanning genres indie, rock, folk, jazz, punk, metal and hip-hop.