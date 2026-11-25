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New Jersey officials want to be clear: They are not “fearmongering” or trying to scare residents from celebrating the holidays.

“We want people to be safe and actually enjoy the holidays with their loved ones,” said Jacquelyn Suárez, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

But officials want residents to stay safe during the holidays.

The department joined the New Jersey Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board and Sprinkler Fitters Local 696 for a burn demonstration at the Monmouth Fire Academy in Freehold on Nov. 23.

Thanksgiving is the No. 1 day of the year for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

In October, the state agency purchased 7,000 smoke detectors to give to residents for free through their local fire departments. The agency regularly works with fire departments across the state to educate residents on fire safety.

John Wisniewski, vice chairman of the New Jersey Fire Safety Commission, said the fire safety tips being offered are applicable to any holiday meal.

He added that a common fire threat is distraction. Holiday hosts are often multitasking while preparing the meal, raising the risk of a fire. He urged those doing the cooking to pay attention to what they are doing in the kitchen.

New Jersey is among the leading states for cooking fires, according to federal statistics.

“It’s great to be hospitable, but make sure you’re watching what you’re doing,” Wisniewski said. “New Jersey being the most densely populated state in the nation, just by population, winds up having a higher incidence of these type of events because there’s so many people here.”