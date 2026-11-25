Fire plans aren’t ‘sexy,’ but New Jersey officials want you safe during the holidays
A burn demonstration at the Monmouth Fire Academy showed how inadvertent fires can cause a catastrophe during Christmas and Thanksgiving.
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New Jersey officials want to be clear: They are not “fearmongering” or trying to scare residents from celebrating the holidays.
“We want people to be safe and actually enjoy the holidays with their loved ones,” said Jacquelyn Suárez, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.
But officials want residents to stay safe during the holidays.
The department joined the New Jersey Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board and Sprinkler Fitters Local 696 for a burn demonstration at the Monmouth Fire Academy in Freehold on Nov. 23.
Thanksgiving is the No. 1 day of the year for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
In October, the state agency purchased 7,000 smoke detectors to give to residents for free through their local fire departments. The agency regularly works with fire departments across the state to educate residents on fire safety.
John Wisniewski, vice chairman of the New Jersey Fire Safety Commission, said the fire safety tips being offered are applicable to any holiday meal.
He added that a common fire threat is distraction. Holiday hosts are often multitasking while preparing the meal, raising the risk of a fire. He urged those doing the cooking to pay attention to what they are doing in the kitchen.
New Jersey is among the leading states for cooking fires, according to federal statistics.
“It’s great to be hospitable, but make sure you’re watching what you’re doing,” Wisniewski said. “New Jersey being the most densely populated state in the nation, just by population, winds up having a higher incidence of these type of events because there’s so many people here.”
Christmas adds another layer to fire risks
Wisniewski said Christmas adds increased fire risks in the home. Holiday candles often used in homes can be a danger as can electric lights strung on a tree indoors.
“I just was putting up mine the other day,” he said of his Christmas lights. “You really have to spend a few minutes and make sure none of them are frayed or broken or cracked because that little exposed wire can start a fire.”
Other tips include making sure Christmas trees are placed away from a heating source like a fireplace or a radiator.
During a burn demonstration in a controlled environment in Freehold, a fire set in a mock living room with a couch and a Christmas tree was fully developed in under two minutes.
David Kurasz, executive director of the New Jersey Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board, noted that it could take a fire department between three and five minutes to respond to a reported blaze.
“You could have a fully engulfed house by the time the fire department gets there,” Kurasz said.
Suárez recommends that families discuss a fire prevention plan.
“I know maybe having a conversation about fire prevention and a fire plan with your family is not sexy during the holidays, but it’s a lot better than having an inadvertent or avoidable fire,” she said.
Holiday fire safety tips
(Source: New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, National Fire Protection Association)
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When cooking dinner
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For holiday decorations
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For Christmas trees
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