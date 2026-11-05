Delaware

Delaware Antiques Show

Hosted by Winterthur, the annual showcase brings more than 60 dealers of American antiques, fine art and jewelry to the Wilmington riverfront. A Collector’s Preview on Thursday offers early shopping, plus a wine-and-antiques pairing. The show includes several lectures on topics including ceramics, Pennsylvania German needlework and the Declaration of Independence in American folk art.

‘Once Upon a Time in Harlem’

In 1972, documentary filmmaker William Greaves organized a gathering at Duke Ellington’s Harlem townhouse, inviting painter Romare Bearden, composer Eubie Blake, poet Arna Bontemps, photographer James Van Der Zee and artist Aaron Douglas, among others. The idea was to document the surviving artists, writers, musicians and intellectuals who helped shape the Harlem Renaissance. The conversation that ensued was not just revelatory; it was historical. Greaves died in 2014 before completing the project, but his son, David Greaves, got it to the finish line. It comes to Wilmington with five Critics’ Choice Documentary nominations ahead of the Nov. 8 awards.

Delaware Blue Coats vs. Capital City Go-Go

Where : Chase Fieldhouse, 401 Garasches Ln., Wilmington, Del.

: Chase Fieldhouse, 401 Garasches Ln., Wilmington, Del. When : Friday, November 6, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m.

: Friday, November 6, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m. How much: $25.25 and up

LeBron James’ budding bromance with second-year Sixers player VJ Edgecombe is the feel-good story of the NBA season so far. But those tickets are hella expensive. As you save up to see the King in person during his historic 24th season, you can support the Sixers’ G League team for much less. They host the Wizards’ affiliate, Capital City Go Go, in a back-to-back this weekend. Tacko Fall, one of the tallest players to ever play in the NBA, and Jameer Nelson Jr., son of the Chester, Pennsylvania, legend, are on the Delaware squad.

New Jersey

‘Sex Please, We’re Sixty’

Where : South Camden Theater Company, 400 S. Camden St., Camden, N.J.

: South Camden Theater Company, 400 S. Camden St., Camden, N.J. When : Friday, Nov. 6 – Sunday, Nov. 22

: Friday, Nov. 6 – Sunday, Nov. 22 How much: $5 – $22.50

It may be hard for young people to understand, but being six decades in doesn’t mean giving up all the pleasures in life — and that includes sex. When a retired chemist creates a pill that improves the libidos of menopausal women, that’s when things get hilarious at a bed and breakfast. Written by Susan and Michael Parker, the production is directed by two-time Barrymore Award winner Zuhairah McGill, with a cast that includes local actors and comedian Craig Mclaren.

New Jersey Wing Fest

Where : Gloucester County 4-H Fairgrounds, 275 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill, N.J.

: Gloucester County 4-H Fairgrounds, 275 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill, N.J. When : Saturday, Nov. 7, noon-6 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 7, noon-6 p.m. How much: $10 and up

Chicken wings are as American as apple pie and hot dogs. Actually more so, as they’re the only one of the trio that can trace its origin story as a popular food entirely to the United States. You can revel in wings of all kinds from buffalo to barbecue to lemon pepper wet at this food festival, which features a wing-eating contest and the Garden State Wing Championship.

Special events

Philadelphia Magazine Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival

The annual festival celebrates its 25th anniversary with tastings of more than 250 spirits including bourbon, Scotch, Irish whiskey, vodka, gin, rum and tequila, with food from more than 25 Philadelphia-area restaurants. Your ticket includes an Irish whiskey masterclass with master blender Jay Bradley and the chance to meet Philadelphia Eagles champ Brandon Graham and former NFL star turned podcaster Shannon Sharpe.

Philadelphia Fall Shopping and Vendor Fairs

Where : Clark Park, 4300 – 4398 Baltimore Ave.

: Clark Park, 4300 – 4398 Baltimore Ave. When : Friday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.- Sunday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.- Sunday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m. How much: Free

Clark Park hosts a free, three-day outdoor shopping fair featuring local businesses, independent vendors, artists and entrepreneurs. Visitors can browse handmade goods, fashion and accessories, artwork, home décor, specialty products and gifts. This runs concurrent to the regular Saturday farmer’s market and on this Saturday, the Spiral Q parade and pageant.

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

Fifty years is something to celebrate whether it’s a birthday, a marriage or, in this case, one of Philly’s cornerstone annual events. The annual arts show brings 195 artists in 13 disciplines to the convention center for three days. This year’s event includes an interactive scarf-tying demonstration, a fashion show and a conversation with ceramic artists Syd Carpenter, Adebunmi Gbadebo and Roberto Lugo.

Great American Guitar Show

Where : The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pennsylvania

: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pennsylvania When : Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. How much: $15 per day; $20 two-day pass; free for children 12 and under with an adult. NOTE: CASH ONLY

Musicians, collectors, fans and more converge on the suburban convention center to buy, sell, and trade collectible, vintage and new guitars. We can’t say that a purchase will turn you into the second coming of Prince, Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan or any other guitar god, but it can’t hurt.

Market of the Macabre

Where : Laurel Hill Cemetery East, 3822 Ridge Ave.

: Laurel Hill Cemetery East, 3822 Ridge Ave. When : Saturday, November 7, noon-5 p.m.

: Saturday, November 7, noon-5 p.m. How much: $5 in advance, $10 at the door (cash only), free for children 5 and under

The cemetery transforms into an outdoor shopping mall with its ninth annual oddities market. Though this would have been convenient prior to Halloween, the original date was rescheduled. More than 100 vendors will offer an eclectic mix of handmade ceramics, taxidermy, antiques, jewelry, spiritual goods, vintage clothing and original artwork.

Spiral Q Peoplehood Parade and Pageant

Where : Departs the Paul Robeson House, 4951 Walnut St., arrives at Clark Park, 4300 – 4398 Baltimore Ave.

: Departs the Paul Robeson House, 4951 Walnut St., arrives at Clark Park, 4300 – 4398 Baltimore Ave. When : Saturday, Nov. 7, parade 1 p.m., Pageant 2:30 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 7, parade 1 p.m., Pageant 2:30 p.m. How much: Free

Given this week’s political shift, expect the annual event will encompass progressive organizations, activists, artists, students and the community to be even more celebratory. The 26th annual parade and pageant features giant handmade puppets, colorful banners and performances representing communities and causes. At Clark Park, the party continues with music, dance, puppetry and community storytelling. Billy Penn covered a karaoke fundraiser for the event.

Philadelphia Veterans Parade & Festival

Where : Parade from 21st Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Eakins Oval

: Parade from 21st Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Eakins Oval When : Sunday, Nov. 8, parade at noon; festival 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

: Sunday, Nov. 8, parade at noon; festival 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free

Although Veterans Day is next Wednesday, Philadelphia’s annual Veterans Day Parade will take place Sunday. Gunnery Sgt. Roosevelt Farrow, New Jersey’s last surviving original Montford Point Marine, will serve as the 2026 grand marshal. More than 20,000 Black men trained at North Carolina’s Montford Point between 1942 and 1949, becoming the first Black Marines to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. After the parade, a festival at Eakins Oval will feature live entertainment, food trucks, family-friendly activities and veterans’ organizations providing info on health care, employment and education.

Arts and culture

BalletX: Fall Series 2026

Where : Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St.

: Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St. When : Thursday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 8, 2 p.m.

: Thursday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 8, 2 p.m. How much: $60-$80

BalletX opens its fall season with a three-part program featuring a world premiere and two previously performed works. New Zealand choreographer Loughlan Prior‘s “Speakeasy,” inspired by Prohibition-era Philadelphia, features an original score by Frank Moon. The program also brings back two previously performed works — Christian Denice’s “In the Wake” and Amy Hall Garner’s “Switching the Groove.”

‘Grease’

Grease is the word. Drexel University’s student performers bring the classic musical set at Rydell High to the University City stage. Directed by Bill Fennelly, it features the sing-along songs we all know and love, including “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” “Beauty School Dropout” and the title track.

Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival

Where : Multiple venues, including Moore College of Art & Design, 1916 Race St.

: Multiple venues, including Moore College of Art & Design, 1916 Race St. When : Thursday, Nov. 5 – Sunday, Nov. 15

: Thursday, Nov. 5 – Sunday, Nov. 15 How much: $18 for individual screenings; festival passes from $150

The 19th annual Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival presents 73 films from 23 countries and territories, with five world premieres, under the theme “Migration Patterns.” Opening night brings the sold-out world premiere of “KIYOSHI,” Glenn Holsten’s documentary about Philadelphia activist Kiyoshi Kuromiya. The 2026 lineup focuses on LGBTQ+, Iranian and Filipino stories, with 37 films by female and non-binary directors. Check out a highlight Saturday when the festival honors singer-songwriter and Philadelphia native Danny Chung with the Trailblazer Award.

Bouquet of Stories

Where : Athenaeum of Philadelphia, 219 S. Sixth St.

: Athenaeum of Philadelphia, 219 S. Sixth St. When : Friday, Nov. 6, preview 5 p.m. – 6 p.m., curator conversation 6 p.m. -7 p.m., reception, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 6, preview 5 p.m. – 6 p.m., curator conversation 6 p.m. -7 p.m., reception, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free

A new exhibition highlights Philadelphia’s rich horticultural history in partnership as part of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s 200th anniversary celebration. Through rare historical objects, photographs and archival materials, the exhibition traces three centuries of gardening in Philadelphia, including the history of the Philadelphia Flower Show. The project also includes a newly created garden designed by award-winning landscape designer Wambui Ippolito.

Nrityagram Dance Ensemble: KHAṄKHAṆĀ

The Nrityagram Dance Ensemble brings its Odissi program to the Annenberg Center, showcasing one of India’s oldest classical dance traditions. A post-show conversation by artistic director and Odissi choreographer Surupa Sen, moderated by Pallabi Chakravorty, follows the Friday evening performance. This is part of the Annenberg’s monthlong Arts of India Festival, which wraps up on Nov. 14.

‘Rent’

Where : Old Academy Players, 3554 Indian Queen Lane

: Old Academy Players, 3554 Indian Queen Lane When : Friday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 22

: Friday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 22 How much: $25

“Rent” returns to Philadelphia just in time to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Ever since its Broadway premiere in 1996, the story’s enduring themes have kept it on stages. The Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical explores love, friendship and loss through its diverse characters and the songs “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème” and “Take Me or Leave Me.” Annie Hnatko directs for the Old Academy Players’ 555th production.

Music in the Drawing Room

Where : Cliveden of the National Trust, 6401 Germantown Ave.

: Cliveden of the National Trust, 6401 Germantown Ave. When : Saturday, Nov. 7, noon-4 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 7, noon-4 p.m. How much: Free

The hottest music from the Revolutionary Area will waft from the windows of Cliveden during an afternoon of live music performed by The Ministers of Apollo, a New Jersey-based ensemble specializing in early American music. The musicians will perform period compositions on the harpsichord inside the historic home’s drawing room, part of programming commemorating America’s 250th anniversary.

Sports

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

While we’re all wondering how Jalen Hurts is doing, we’ll have Joe Milton to look forward to this Sunday as the Eagles take on their division rivals. Far from an easy out despite a season-ending injury to their starting quarterback, Jaxson Dart, the G-Men have somehow put together a winning record in the notoriously weak NFC East. Let’s hope the Eagles can recover from a six-game slide.

Kids

CraftNOW Create

Where : Smith Playground, 3500 Reservoir Drive, East Fairmount Park

: Smith Playground, 3500 Reservoir Drive, East Fairmount Park When : Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. How much: Free

The CraftNOW Philadelphia initiative brings children and families together to explore different art forms through demonstrations and creative activities. Part of the city’s monthlong CraftMONTH celebration, CraftNOW Create connects participants with local arts organizations and cultural institutions for hands-on creative projects. Previous activities have included collaborative clay sculptures with the Clay Studio, water marbling, paper moths, screenprinting and traditional-inspired bracelet making.

Olney Youth Arts Festival + A Taste of Olney

Where : Thurgood Marshall Elementary School, 5120 N. Sixth St.

: Thurgood Marshall Elementary School, 5120 N. Sixth St. When : Saturday, Nov. 7, 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 7, 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

Olney Culture Lab brings together young performers and neighborhood restaurants for a multicultural celebration of arts, food and community. The annual festival showcases Philadelphia-area youth talent through dance in genres including breaking, hip-hop, salsa, tap, ballet, modern dance and traditional folk dances, representing cultures from around the world. The performances are followed by A Taste of Olney, a free community dinner featuring dishes from neighborhood restaurants and caterers.

Family Art Day

Where : Pennsylvania Academy Of the Fine Arts, 118-128 N. Broad St.

: Pennsylvania Academy Of the Fine Arts, 118-128 N. Broad St. When : Sunday, Nov. 8, 1-3 p.m.

: Sunday, Nov. 8, 1-3 p.m. How much: Free, including museum admission

Bring the littles out for a day of creative expression with the help of the folks at PAFA. The free, all-ages program features hands-on workshops led by professional artists, giving children and adults the chance to experiment with different materials, learn new techniques and create something to take home. The November session takes inspiration from Winslow Homer’s painting “The Fox Hunt.”

Food and drink

Linvilla Orchards Fall Food Truck Frenzy

Where : Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, Pennsylvania

: Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, Pennsylvania When : Saturday, Nov. 7, Sunday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 7, Sunday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. How much: Free admission; food and farm activities extra

Linvilla Orchards brings back the food trucks for a weekend of food, live music and family-friendly activities. More than two dozen food trucks will serve everything from barbecue, tacos and seafood to burgers, dumplings, funnel cakes and other desserts. Participating vendors include Federal Donuts, Dos Hermanos, Mr. Burgers, Roasty Toasty, Ike’s Crab Cakes, Korea Taqueria and House of Cupcakes.

Pierogi Festival

Where : St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Cathedral, 817 N. Seventh St.

: St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Cathedral, 817 N. Seventh St. When : Saturday, Nov. 7, noon – 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 8, noon -5 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 7, noon – 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 8, noon -5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Homemade pierogi — potato cheese, kapusta, cherry, cheesesteak and pulled pork — plus halupki, kielbasa, halushki and pelmeni are on the menu at the two-day food fest. Other Eastern European food offerings include stuffed cabbage, kielbasa, halushki, pelmeni, blini and soups. To wash those options down, there’s an outdoor beer garden, as well as live music throughout the weekend.

Outdoors

Rocky Steps Challenge

Where : Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. How much: $5

Organized by the Philadelphia Visitor Center as part of the Rocky50 celebration, this event challenges participants to race up all 72 steps outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art in under 12 seconds, matching Rocky’s time in the movie. Participants receive a “Rocky Season” sweatband and a certificate. Those who complete the challenge in under 11.7 seconds are eligible for additional prizes. The overall champion will win a replica of Rocky’s “Italian Stallion” robe, tickets to a Philadelphia Flyers game and a copy of Sylvester Stallone’s memoir, “The Steps.”

Comedy

Ben Schwartz & Friends

Emmy Award-winning comedian and actor Ben Schwartz is coming to Philly with his crew of funny friends. Best known for playing Jean-Ralphio on “Parks and Recreation” and voicing Sonic the Hedgehog, Schwartz has built a following through his improvisational skills. His shows bring together a group of comedians who create scenes on the spot, incorporating audience suggestions.

Music

Ami Taf Ra and Kamasi Washington: ‘The Prophet & The Madman’

Where : City Winery, Main Stage, 990 Filbert St.

: City Winery, Main Stage, 990 Filbert St. When : Thursday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

: Thursday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m., 9:30 p.m. How much: $66-$86

Vocalist Ami Taf Ra joins saxophonist Kamasi Washington for two sets at City Winery, celebrating their collaboration and her debut album, “The Prophet & The Madman,” that blends jazz, Moroccan Gnawa and gospel. The personal and musical partners were inspired, in part, by the work of Lebanese-American poet Kahlil Gibran.

Alter Bridge with Big Wreck and Tim Montana

Florida hard rock band Alter Bridge brings its What Lies Within Tour to Philadelphia, joined by Canadian rock band Big Wreck and country rock singer Tim Montana. Formed in 2004, Alter Bridge features vocalist and guitarist Myles Kennedy, guitarist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips. The group has earned nearly a billion streams and acclaim for songs including “Blackbird,” “Isolation,” and “Metalingus.” The tour supports the band’s latest, self-titled eighth studio album, released in January.

Slum Village and Pete Rock

Where : Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal St.

: Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal St. When : Thursday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m.

: Thursday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m. How much: $43.90 general admission

Formed in the early 1990s, Slum Village helped shape Detroit’s hip-hop scene with founding members T3, J Dilla and Baatin. J Dilla’s inventive production created the group’s signature sound and inspired artists like D’Angelo, Common and Robert Glasper. Pete Rock, one half of the seminal rap duo Pete Rock & CL Smooth, helped define East Coast hip-hop with his jazzy and soulful beats, including on the classic 1992 album “Mecca and the Soul Brother.” The two artists combine for a tour celebrating underground hip-hop, making a stop in Philly.

Black Violin: The BE FREE Tour

Violinist Kev Marcus and viola player Will B combined their classical music training with hip-hop beats in a style they refer to as “classical boom.” The South Florida natives won “Showtime at the Apollo” and have toured with Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan and Lil Wayne, and collaborated with Lalah Hathaway. They’re touring in support of their recent release, “Full Circle,” which came out in 2025. They’re in the Philly burbs Friday night.

The Hooters: (Two) Evenings with The Hooters

When you’ve been around as long as The Hooters have, you have a catalogue full of music to play. The band broke nationally with its 1985 album “Nervous Night,” which produced hits including “And We Danced,” “All You Zombies,” “Day by Day” and “Where Do the Children Go.” The Hooters opened the historic Live Aid concert in Philadelphia that year and went on to build an international following. Almost 50 years later, they’re still here. The band comes to the Keswick on its Every Ticket Tells a Story tour.

Olivia Rodrigo: The Unraveled Tour

Pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo brings her Unraveled Tour to Philadelphia in support of her third studio album, “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.” Since the three-time Grammy Award winner broke through with “Drivers License” in 2021, Rodrigo has scored major hits with “Good 4 U,” “Vampire” and “Get Him Back!” Her latest tour features music from the new album alongside songs from her multiplatinum releases “Sour” and “Guts.”