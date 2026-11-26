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Madison Grubb stood ready with plastic gloves, rubber bands and several bottles filled with brightly colored liquid. On a recent Wednesday afternoon, she was meeting with a group of seniors at Miriam and Robert M. Rieder House in Northeast Philadelphia, who were eager to try their hand at tie-dye.

“Would you like a tote bag or a pillowcase?” Grubb asked as people filed into the room.

“How do I do the spiral?” one woman asked, pointing to an example of a tie-dye pattern on Grubb’s computer.

Grubb grabbed a blank canvas tote bag, saying, “So, what you’re going to do is you’re going to grab the middle and you’re kind of just going to…”

“Just turn it?” the woman asked as she took over from Grubb and twisted the canvas fabric from the middle until it formed a rough circle.

Grubb is in her last year at nearby Holy Family University, where she studies psychology. About once a week, she volunteers at the senior home through StudentsCare.

“She gives us something to look forward to,” said one of the residents.

The national nonprofit gives aspiring doctors, nurses, therapists, aides, and health care advocates opportunities to get some hands-on experience through programs and partnerships with local senior residential communities and children’s hospitals.

“I think our students go into it sometimes and they’re like, ‘I’m going to help this person.’ But once they get in there, they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m learning so much,’” said Erica Sokol Carroll, the nonprofit’s founder and CEO.

Training and preparing future health care workers through volunteering

Student volunteers are trained to provide comfort and support to kids battling serious diseases and serve as companions for older adults, some of whom may struggle with loneliness.

The idea for StudentsCare grew out of Carroll’s personal experiences when she was in college in Florida, her home state. She was on a premed track and planning to go into pediatrics, so she started volunteering at a nearby teaching hospital.

“And I just felt like I was kind of thrown in there and there wasn’t really a lot of direction for myself as a volunteer,” she said. “I would stumble upon these kids that were alone and nobody was telling me, ‘Go sit with them, go play with them.’ I just took it upon myself to do that.”

Carroll started thinking about how volunteers could be better utilized so that the hospital and the students could have better experiences. She then created a more structured hospital program, which included training, education and goals for students.

By the time Carroll graduated, she no longer wanted to pursue medical school. Instead, she became a child life specialist, which is a type of health care professional who helps children and families cope with hospitalization and illness.

She launched StudentsCare in 2013. Today, it includes 15 university chapters and 31 active participating hospitals and senior living sites across the country.