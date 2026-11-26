Philly-area college students bring companionship, support to seniors and hospitalized kids as StudentsCare volunteers
Nonprofit StudentsCare has 15 university chapters where students volunteer at children’s hospitals and senior centers to provide support to kids and aging adults.
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Madison Grubb stood ready with plastic gloves, rubber bands and several bottles filled with brightly colored liquid. On a recent Wednesday afternoon, she was meeting with a group of seniors at Miriam and Robert M. Rieder House in Northeast Philadelphia, who were eager to try their hand at tie-dye.
“Would you like a tote bag or a pillowcase?” Grubb asked as people filed into the room.
“How do I do the spiral?” one woman asked, pointing to an example of a tie-dye pattern on Grubb’s computer.
Grubb grabbed a blank canvas tote bag, saying, “So, what you’re going to do is you’re going to grab the middle and you’re kind of just going to…”
“Just turn it?” the woman asked as she took over from Grubb and twisted the canvas fabric from the middle until it formed a rough circle.
Grubb is in her last year at nearby Holy Family University, where she studies psychology. About once a week, she volunteers at the senior home through StudentsCare.
“She gives us something to look forward to,” said one of the residents.
The national nonprofit gives aspiring doctors, nurses, therapists, aides, and health care advocates opportunities to get some hands-on experience through programs and partnerships with local senior residential communities and children’s hospitals.
“I think our students go into it sometimes and they’re like, ‘I’m going to help this person.’ But once they get in there, they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m learning so much,’” said Erica Sokol Carroll, the nonprofit’s founder and CEO.
Training and preparing future health care workers through volunteering
Student volunteers are trained to provide comfort and support to kids battling serious diseases and serve as companions for older adults, some of whom may struggle with loneliness.
The idea for StudentsCare grew out of Carroll’s personal experiences when she was in college in Florida, her home state. She was on a premed track and planning to go into pediatrics, so she started volunteering at a nearby teaching hospital.
“And I just felt like I was kind of thrown in there and there wasn’t really a lot of direction for myself as a volunteer,” she said. “I would stumble upon these kids that were alone and nobody was telling me, ‘Go sit with them, go play with them.’ I just took it upon myself to do that.”
Carroll started thinking about how volunteers could be better utilized so that the hospital and the students could have better experiences. She then created a more structured hospital program, which included training, education and goals for students.
By the time Carroll graduated, she no longer wanted to pursue medical school. Instead, she became a child life specialist, which is a type of health care professional who helps children and families cope with hospitalization and illness.
She launched StudentsCare in 2013. Today, it includes 15 university chapters and 31 active participating hospitals and senior living sites across the country.
More than 1,000 students have trained and participated in the nonprofit’s volunteering programs, Carroll said. They learn how to connect with young patients, families and aging residents, which she hopes will one day make them better doctors, nurses, therapists and advocates.
“They’re just focusing on the patient as a person, as a child, as a human,” she said. “I think that’s something that sadly can get lost in the medical curriculum, in the intensity of these medical school programs.”
With more funding, Carroll said they hope to expand the organization’s volunteering opportunities to more schools, hospitals and facilities in the coming years.
Bringing fun, companionship and support to children and aging seniors
When Grubb is coming up with ideas for the residents at Miriam and Robert M. Rieder House, she tries to think of activities that require them to do something with their hands, like tie-dye.
Over the last several months, she’s gotten to know many of the residents well.
“I’ve learned a lot about where they’re from. Some of them are from Philly, some of them aren’t from Philly,” she said. “They always tell me about their grandkids, their kids.”
Sometimes, the conversations turn to more serious topics.
“Some of them have told me that their spouse has recently passed away, and they will express those emotions to me,” Grubb said. “I just try to listen and validate their feelings and just want them to feel comfortable when they’re with me.”
Grubb also spends time volunteering at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where she meets with children and their families. Her goal is to be a friendly face to the young patients there and help take their minds off of their injuries or illnesses, especially at times when they’re alone in the hospital.
“I go around and I have coloring pages and books … if they’re sitting there by themselves, I go and hang out with them, just talk, spark conversations,” she said. “One time, I went to a kid’s room and he was in there by himself playing his game. I was like, ‘Oh, what game are you playing?’ He was telling me and then I sat there and I was asking him questions about it. So, redirecting the conversations into just normal conversations that they would have with a friend or a family member outside of the hospital is what I try to do.”
The volunteer training and experiences have helped Grubb develop planning skills and learn how to form relationships with people in new ways, as well as address tough conversations and situations, she said. She hopes to take these lessons with her as she pursues a job working as a child life specialist in hospital settings.
“There have been moments where I’ve kind of been like, whoa,” she said. “I’m happy that I’ve experienced that now so then when I get into the field, I can be like, ‘Alright, I’ve faced this once, I can do it again and learn from when I faced it the first time.’”
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