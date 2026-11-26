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A judge held Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal in contempt of court Wednesday for multiple violations stemming from her department’s handling of real estate auctions and failure to produce documents accounting for millions of dollars in outstanding checks.

Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick found Bilal in civil contempt and indirect criminal contempt, citing “flagrant and repeated” violations of her duties and what the judge called a deliberate effort to obstruct orders requiring documentation of how the money was spent.

The consequences are mostly financial. The ruling orders the department to pay an outside forensic accountant, and establishes a “Compliance Team” made up of court-appointed members to review sheriff sales of foreclosed or lien properties.

The judge’s ruling comes two weeks after City Council announced plans to hold hearings on ongoing problems within the sheriff’s office. It also follows an October court hearing where officials disclosed at least $20 million in undistributed sheriff’s sale proceeds.

Bilal denied wrongdoing and said an internal review found “no funds were missing.” However, according to court documents, the office produced a list of “outstanding checks” totaling more than $120 million that neither Bilal nor her staff could fully explain to the court.