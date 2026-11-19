Delaware

WXPN welcomes Alejandro Escovedo & The Electric Saints

Where : The Queen, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington, Delaware

: The Queen, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington, Delaware When : Thursday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m.

: Thursday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m. How much: $50-$55

Alejandro Escovedo started with the pioneering punk band The Nuns and cowpunk group Rank and File, moving on to the True Believers and now as the bandleader for The Electric Saints. Along the way, he’s earned respect for his experimental sound. His latest album, “Echo Dancing,” revisits songs from across his extensive catalog. He’s joined by special guest Lenny Kaye, founding guitarist of the Patti Smith Group.

‘Matilda’

Where : Delaware Children’s Theatre, 1014 Delaware Ave., Wilmington, Delaware

: Delaware Children’s Theatre, 1014 Delaware Ave., Wilmington, Delaware When : Opens Saturday, Nov. 21, 2 p.m.; weekends through Dec. 13, 2 p.m.

: Opens Saturday, Nov. 21, 2 p.m.; weekends through Dec. 13, 2 p.m. How much: $18 – $22

Delaware Children’s Theatre stages the musical version of Roald Dahl’s novel about a super-smart young reader with special talents taking on her school’s headmistress, the diabolical Miss Trunchbull. It’s coming just in time to figure out some holiday outings for the kids.

CoroAllegro: ‘The Power of Love’ — A 1980s Concert & Gala

Where : The Baby Grand, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Delaware

: The Baby Grand, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Delaware When : Saturday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m. How much: $95

Delaware’s LGBTQ+ chamber choir celebrates its 40th anniversary with “The Power of Love,” a gala inspired by 1980s music and nostalgia. The evening features a special choir performance, along with food from Toscana, a silent auction and the chance to commemorate four decades of music, community and LGBTQ+ visibility.

New Jersey

Philcon 2026

The world’s longest-running science fiction convention you may have never heard of marks its 90th anniversary, with its principal speaker, best-selling author Charlie Jane Anders. The three-day event includes The Time Travelers Ball, the 1632 MiniCon and the Masquerade.

A Magical Motown Christmas

Where : Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, New Jersey

: Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, New Jersey When : Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m. How much: $49-$79

The Jackson 5 once saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus, and that’s just part of the legacy of amazing Christmas and holiday music that Motown brought us. This Motown-themed holiday tour acknowledges those contributions with songs from the Temptations, the Four Tops, the Jackson 5, Diana Ross & the Supremes, Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye.

Special events

Monster-Mania Con

Where : Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pennsylvania

: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pennsylvania When : Friday, Nov. 20, 4 p.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 20, 4 p.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. How much: $41.74 – $154.49

The first “Scream” movie came out in 1996, and 30 years and six more movies later, its stars are still in demand. The horror convention returns to the Philly ‘burbs with cast members from the franchise, including Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich and David Arquette. Other celebrities representing multiple horror movies and franchises include Rosanna Arquette, Christina Arquette, Rory Culkin, Nico Tortorella, Barbara Hershey, Keith Carradine and Ola Ray, the iconic female face of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video.

AmRev Presents: Power of the Press Night

Where : Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. Third St.

: Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. Third St. When : Friday, Nov. 20, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 20, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. How much: $35; $30 for members

Freedom of the press is a pillar of our democracy, so much so that it’s written into the Constitution. The museum’s after-hours series considers the role of the press in the founding of America, with a themed reception, access to The Declaration’s Journey and a presentation by Dr. Emily Sneff, author of “When the Declaration of Independence Was News.” A panel moderated by Dr. Tyler Putman, the museum’s senior manager of gallery interpretation, features our own Cherri Gregg and The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Mike Newall.

WURD Radio 2026 Founder’s Day Gala

Where : Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

: Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. When : Friday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m.- 10 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m.- 10 p.m. How much: From $162

WURD Radio’s annual gala honors station founder Walter P. Lomax Jr. with awards, dinner, live music and dancing, and a keynote from legal scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw.

Holidays roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Thursday, Nov. 19 through January

: Thursday, Nov. 19 through January How much: Various prices

Thanksgiving is bearing down on us, and holiday venues think that’s the time to kick off their seasonal attractions and celebrations. And maybe they’re right — after all, the family is getting together. Here’s what debuts this weekend.

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

Where : Races start at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway; Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall F.

: Races start at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway; Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall F. When : Expo: Friday, Nov. 20, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Kids’ and 8K Race: Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 a.m., Marathon: Sunday, Nov. 22, 7 a.m.

: Expo: Friday, Nov. 20, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Kids’ and 8K Race: Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 a.m., Marathon: Sunday, Nov. 22, 7 a.m. How much: Free to spectate; registration sold out

Over 40,000 runners from 60 countries are heading to town for the weekend. Elite runners likely to participate include Los Angeles Marathon winner Nathan Martin, whose personal best of 2 hours, 10 minutes and 45 seconds is the fastest marathon time ever for an American-born Black man. Dakotah Popehn, Aliphine Tuliamuk, Jared Ward and Meb Keflezighi are all elite runners and marathon ambassadors who may participate. The half-marathon and the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K take place on Saturday, along with a kids’ run on Saturday and Sunday. The big race kicks off at 7 a.m. on Sunday. Here’s a list of street closures if you’re planning to be anywhere near the area.

Arts and culture

40 Years of Collab Design Award Celebration

The gala evening celebrates the 40th anniversary of the collab design excellence award, which recognizes outstanding achievements in contemporary design and supports emerging talent in the field. The celebration also looks ahead to the future of contemporary design and the next generation of creative talent.

‘I Shot Andy Warhol’

Where : Bryn Mawr Film Institute, 824 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

: Bryn Mawr Film Institute, 824 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania When : Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. How much: Tickets on sale

In 1968, radical feminist writer Valerie Solanas tried to assassinate Andy Warhol. She was part of his Factory collective but was at odds with him over several issues, including his lack of support for her projects. Mary Harron, the filmmaker behind “American Psycho” and “The Notorious Bettie Page,” brings her recently restored 1996 directorial debut, “I Shot Andy Warhol,” to the Bryn Mawr Film Institute for a special screening and discussion.

‘Cinderella: A Musical Panto’

Where : People’s Light, Leonard C. Haas Stage, 39 Conestoga Road., Malvern, Pennsylvania

: People’s Light, Leonard C. Haas Stage, 39 Conestoga Road., Malvern, Pennsylvania When : Through Jan. 3

: Through Jan. 3 How much: $32 and up

People’s Light puts a participatory panto spin on “Cinderella” with a book by Kathryn Petersen, music and lyrics by Michael Ogborn, and direction by Liz Filios. The run includes a Nov. 19 preview followed by an AfterWORDS talkback and a Pride Night performance.

Disney’s ‘Frozen: The Broadway Musical’

The Walnut Street Theatre’s production brings the Broadway musical of the animated movie to its main stage for preview performances before it officially opens on Nov. 25. If you have kids or love Disney, you already know the plot, but in any case, it’s now one of Disney’s franchise hits on screen and on stage.

‘Laughs in Spanish’

Where : Montgomery Theater, 124 N. Main St., Souderton, Pa.

: Montgomery Theater, 124 N. Main St., Souderton, Pa. When : Opens Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.; runs through Dec. 13

: Opens Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.; runs through Dec. 13 How much: Tickets on sale

Playwright Alexis Scheer sets her new play against the backdrop of Miami’s celebrity-studded Art Basel week. Gallery owner Mariana needs her intern’s help to figure out what happened after all the artwork disappears just before a big opening. Heads up: Despite the title, the play is performed in English. Special performances include a relaxed show on Nov. 28, and open-captioned performances Dec. 3–6.

‘BOOP! The Musical’

Where : Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.

: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St. When : Through Nov. 22

: Through Nov. 22 How much: Tickets on sale

Back in the 1930’s, cartoon character Betty Boop was considered risque, so much so that her outfits and personality were eventually toned down. Decades later, her character is viewed as a representation of early feminism. Now she’s the subject of a musical coming from Broadway to the Philly stage.

‘Pippin’

Where : Quintessence Theatre, Sedgwick Theater, 7137 Germantown Ave.

: Quintessence Theatre, Sedgwick Theater, 7137 Germantown Ave. When : Through Jan. 3

: Through Jan. 3 How much: $30-$75

“Pippin” has had many iterations, from the original college production to the Tony-winning 2013 revival. Composer Stephen Schwartz and Ron Strauss co-created the first version while in college. The Broadway version added legendary choreographer Bob Fosse and Roger O. Hirson to the story about a young prince searching for his place in the world. In this local production, Alex Burns directs, and Donnie Hammond takes on the role of the Leading Player, originated by Ben Vereen.

‘Land of the Free’

Where : Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave.

: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave. When : Friday, Nov. 20

: Friday, Nov. 20 How much: Included with admission

Artist Cody Stuhltrager is Eastern State Penitentiary’s inaugural artist-in-residence for ReVision: Art and Justice. It’s a new artist residency and exhibition series for artists who have been impacted by the criminal justice system. His exhibit includes a large-scale mural and a gallery wall of objects focused on the 13th Amendment’s impact, which abolished slavery but allows for involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime.

The Next Movement: Mapping Philly Hip Hop Dance

Where: Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Vine St.

When: Friday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m.

How much: Free

Dance is an essential element of hip-hop, so much so that breakdancing and b-boying are among the four essential linchpins of the genre. Hip Hop Fundamentals co-founders Steve Believe and Metal co-host an evening of storytelling and exchange with a panel of experts —Raphael Xavier, BoxWon, Dinita Clark and Kyle “JustSole” Clark — to discuss the evolution of dance in hip-hop.

Compagnie Hervé Koubi: Sol Invictus

Where : Zellerbach Theatre, Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St.

: Zellerbach Theatre, Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St. When : Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21, 2 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21, 2 p.m. How much: $45 and up

The French-Algerian company makes its Penn Live Arts debut with a 75-minute production for 18 dancers. The company combines contemporary dance, hip-hop, capoeira, martial arts and acrobatics, accompanied by music from Mikael Karlsson and Maxime Bodson with excerpts from Steve Reich and Beethoven.

Kids

‘The Little Prince’

The Wilma’s stage adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s classic novella is directed by Yury Urnov, starring Taysha Marie Canales as the Little Prince. In addition to the production, the Wilma offers an in-depth analysis and study guide on its website to prepare student groups attending the show or as a preview for anyone else who cares to engage more deeply with the story.

K-Pop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience

Where : Netflix House, King of Prussia Mall, 180 N. Gulph Road., King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

: Netflix House, King of Prussia Mall, 180 N. Gulph Road., King of Prussia, Pennsylvania When : Opens Friday, Nov. 20

: Opens Friday, Nov. 20 How much: From $39; children ages 3-12 from $34

The animated hit series becomes an immersive experience at Netflix House, dropping fans into a neon-lit “Seoul.” Imagine if your favorite cartoons could have come to life when you were a child! Well, Gen Z has that option, and Gen Xers can always come along for the ride — or accompany their kids. Timed tickets are required, and as you might expect, VIP upgrades are available.

Sports

Michigan at Villanova

The defending NCAA champions come to Philly as Villanova hosts the University of Michigan in a White Out game, with Santander rally towels for the first 10,000 fans and Alumni Night festivities. It’s a pivotal game for the Wildcats, testing out their new lineup. Villanova leads the head-to-head 4-3, including winning all three NCAA Tournament meetings in 1985, the 2018 national championship and 2022’s Sweet 16. But in their last meeting, Michigan won 89-61 at Crisler Center. Suffice it to say, this will be a big game.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Where : Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Way

: Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Way When : Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m.

: Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. How much: $141.61 and up

Yes, the Eagles host the Steelers in a Keystone State matchup the NFL moved up to 1 p.m. Maybe Joe Milton can be the backup QB we’re looking for, and we can end the seven-game slide. Maybe Jalen Hurts will show up in a suit or on the sidelines so grieving fans can be sure he’s OK. Maybe Howie Roseman can make a deal to fix the offensive line sooner rather than later. Or maybe, just maybe, we have to let go of the Eagles winning any more games this season and hope the rebuild works. Trust the process!

Comedy

Craig Robinson

Where : Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St.

: Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St. When : Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m. How much: Some shows already sold out; $50.39 and up

Whether you know him from “The Office” or from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the former Chicago schoolteacher turned affable funnyman is likely an actor who’s become one of your favorites. That explains why his seven-show stand in Philly has already sold out two performances. Helium is a smaller venue, so if seeing Robinson is on your to-do list, lock in those tickets soon.

Jerry Seinfeld

Where : The Met Presented by Highmark, 858 N. Broad St.

: The Met Presented by Highmark, 858 N. Broad St. When : Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m. How much: $103.95 and up

While Jerry Seinfeld denies he ever said that his eponymous show was about nothing, its nine-year run netted him more than something. It became one of TV’s most beloved sitcoms, and due to a generous back-end deal, it helped him become a billionaire. Seinfeld, now 72, may be the only billionaire doing stand-up comedy, so that must mean he actually enjoys performing, writing and traveling. He’s in Philly on Saturday night.

Zack Fox

Why stick to one thing when you can be a comedian, rapper and internet personality? Zack Fox first gained attention through his viral comedy sketches and outrageous online commentary. Then the Atlanta-based entertainer expanded into hip-hop, building a following there with the cult-favorite, “Jesus Is the One (I Got Depression).” His music credits include collaborations with Kenny Beats, Flying Lotus and Thundercat.

Music

SOMBR — You Are The Reason Tour

New York singer-songwriter SOMBR brings his You Are The Reason Tour to Philadelphia in support of his debut album, “I Barely Know Her.” The 20-year-old artist, whose real name is Shane Boose, broke through with songs including “Back to Friends,” “Undressed” and “Homewrecker,” earning a Grammy nomination and an international fanbase.

WDAS Presents MAZE — Dressed in All White: The Homecoming

Philly native Frankie Beverly died in 2024, but his band, Maze, is soldiering on. The soul icon made the cookout classic “Before I Let Go” and tracks like “Joy and Pain” and “Happy Feelin’s,” the song Jalen Hurts chose to celebrate his Super Bowl victory. WDAS celebrates Maze at an all-white-attire homecoming show tonight.

Action Bronson & Human Growth Hormone

Not everyone can master food and music, but Queens-born rapper and chef-turned-entertainer Action Bronson is one of one. He and his band Human Growth Hormone hit the zeitgeist with albums including “Mr. Wonderful,” “Only for Dolphins” and “Cocodrillo Turbo.” In another lifetime, he was a professional chef and used that expertise to host food and travel shows including “F***, That’s Delicious.”

Paula Cole

Where : Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, Pa.

: Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, Pa. When : Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m. How much: $35

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Paula Cole is commemorating the 30th anniversary of her landmark 1996 album, “This Fire,” by performing the album in its entirety, including the hit singles “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?” and “I Don’t Want to Wait.” An instrumental force behind the Lilith Fair festival, Cole made history as the first woman nominated on her own for a Grammy award for producer of the year, non-classical.

Judy Collins — Sweet Judy Blue Eyes: Farewell Tour

Where : The Colonial Theatre, 227 Bridge St., Phoenixville, Pa.

: The Colonial Theatre, 227 Bridge St., Phoenixville, Pa. When : Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m. How much: $49.50-$69.50

Folk music icon Judy Collins, now 87, says she’s ending her touring career, though she doesn’t confirm she’s retiring. But who could blame her after a six-decade career as one of the genre’s defining artists? Her biggest hits include Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides, Now,” Stephen Sondheim’s “Send in the Clowns” and her own “Someday Soon.” A Grammy Award winner and Grammy Hall of Fame member, Collins has released more than 50 albums. She’s in Phoenixville on her final run.

Low Cut Connie

Adam Weiner stays busy as a painter, singer and pianist who can boast that Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen and Elton John are all fans of his band Low Cut Connie. He’s a Philly guy, so count most of the city among them. When it’s Weiner, is it a homecoming show or just a show at home? We don’t know, but we do know that he’s headlining Union Transfer in support of his most recent project, “Livin in the USA.”

Tommy Conwell & the Young Rumblers

Where : Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, Pa.

: Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, Pa. When : Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m. How much: $46.32

You can’t say these Philly guys don’t work. They’re on tour most days of the year, through the tristate and beyond. This year is no exception as they pull into Ardmore Music Hall this weekend. Their latest is 2019’s “Showboats and Grandstanders.” It still rocks.

Legacy

Where : Warehouse on Watts, 923 N. Watts St.

: Warehouse on Watts, 923 N. Watts St. When : Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 p.m. How much: $35.42

House music and hip-hop come together for a party with producers and DJs 9th Wonder, Terry Hunter, Barbara Tucker, MC Buckshot, Joshua Lang, Cosmo Baker, Cvgebird and Foxy Nora. Hip-hop’s downstairs, house is upstairs, but there’s no pecking order implied. Buckshot and Barbara Tucker perform.

Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Opening Concert

Where : Marian Anderson Hall, Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Hall, Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Sunday, Nov. 22, 3 p.m.

: Sunday, Nov. 22, 3 p.m. How much: $50.40; PMAY students and families can use promo code: PMAYPYO for free tickets.

The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra opens its 87th season with organist Peter Richard Conte and violinist Michael Ludwig, in Barber’s Violin Concerto and Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3, the “Organ Symphony.”

Louis Cato

Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist Louis Cato makes his Philly debut with his Great Big Joy Machine band. Best known as the last bandleader for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Cato is a singer, songwriter and producer who has also performed with artists including Beyoncé, Jon Batiste and Marcus Miller. The band’s self-titled album dropped in April.