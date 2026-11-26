At a glance:

Weather: Thanksgiving Day brings gusty winds and rain to the Philadelphia area, but, fortunately, things are set to dry up by Friday. After that, conditions are expected to trend more seasonally, with highs in the 50s. More rain and wind are possible Sunday, with lows dropping into the mid-30s.

Highlights: The weekend offers a range of musical styles, from Doja Cat in South Philly to Chris Isaak in Atlantic City and Keke Wyatt & Case at the Lansdowne Theater. There’s sure to be something for everyone. Holiday and seasonal attractions also ramp up with ice rinks in Camden and Philadelphia opening this weekend.

Sports: The Philadelphia Union is in a must-win situation at Subaru Park in the MLS Cup playoffs, and the historic Palestra marks 100 years with the two-day, five-team Cathedral Classic.