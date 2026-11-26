Last-minute Thanksgiving reservations, family-friendly plays, Doja Cat and a Union playoff match in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Nov. 26–29: Check out these holiday weekend celebrations and events happening in Philly, Delaware and South Jersey.
At a glance:
Weather: Thanksgiving Day brings gusty winds and rain to the Philadelphia area, but, fortunately, things are set to dry up by Friday. After that, conditions are expected to trend more seasonally, with highs in the 50s. More rain and wind are possible Sunday, with lows dropping into the mid-30s.
Highlights: The weekend offers a range of musical styles, from Doja Cat in South Philly to Chris Isaak in Atlantic City and Keke Wyatt & Case at the Lansdowne Theater. There’s sure to be something for everyone. Holiday and seasonal attractions also ramp up with ice rinks in Camden and Philadelphia opening this weekend.
Sports: The Philadelphia Union is in a must-win situation at Subaru Park in the MLS Cup playoffs, and the historic Palestra marks 100 years with the two-day, five-team Cathedral Classic.
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Holiday roundup | Thanksgiving restaurants | On stage | Sports | Music
Holiday roundup
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Through January
- How much: Various prices
To streamline things while you’re moving between the turkey and the TV — as the NFL provides a tripleheader this year — we’re making our usual Things to Do weekend guide an easy-to-click list of what’s happening over the holiday weekend. Enjoy!
Philly
- 107th 6ABC Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade (canceled) – The annual Turkey Day parade has been canceled as weather forecasts are predicting a major storm to hit the region Thursday. 6ABC instead will host an “alternative television event” that will air on the channel from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Christmas Village in Philadelphia – The popular holiday shopping market goes through Dec. 27.
- Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest – Skating starts Friday, while the annual Holiday Tree Lighting is Sunday night.
- Thanksgiving Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution – Close out Native American Heritage Month with family-friendly special content and holiday shopping options.
- Jingle & Mingle with Santa at Franklin Square – Meet Santa this Friday and Saturday, and on select dates in December.
- Miracle on South 13th Street – The neighborhood holiday attraction turns on the lights Saturday at 5 p.m. with a drumline and parade.
- Art Star Craft Bazaar – More than 80 craft vendors converge on Rivers Casino on Saturday and Sunday.
New Jersey
- Camden County WinterFest Ice Skating at Cooper River – Camden’s ice rink opens for the season Friday, Nov. 27 through Feb. 21.
- Frostland Village – Pitman’s free holiday lights attractions open Friday from 5-10 p.m.
- Tree Lighting, Santa Parade & Cocoa Walk – Holiday celebration in Haddonfield on Friday from 6-8 p.m.
- Haddon Heights Annual Holiday Parade – The seasonal event marches along Station Avenue on Friday starting at 6 p.m.
- Holiday Tree Lighting, 38th Annual Parade – Collingswood gets into the holiday spirit with a 7 p.m. tree lighting Friday and parade the following morning at 10 a.m.
Delaware
- 48th Thanksgiving Day MS Run – Thursday’s turkey trot has already raised more than $57,000.
- Noël at Nemours – The 77-room historic mansion offers evening tours and more through Dec. 26.
- Holidays at Hagley – The du Pont family home offers tours and gingerbread cookies; it runs from Friday, Nov. 27 through Jan. 3.
- Holiday Nights at Winterthur – Candlelight tours and specialty cocktails on Friday and Saturday nights through Jan. 2.
- Santa Claus Special – Holiday-themed train rides on the Wilmington and Western Railroad starting Friday.
- 62nd annual Wilmington Jaycees Christmas Parade – The parade heads down Market Street on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Last-minute Turkey Day roundup
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Thursday, Nov. 26
- How much: Various prices
Maybe the in-laws cancelled, or you’re an empty nester. Or maybe the in-laws, the kids, your cousin and your auntie showed up out of the blue. Or Julia Child-style, you dropped the turkey while taking it out of the oven. Whatever your life circumstance may be that requires last-minute reservations, here are some restaurants where you may find availability.
Philly
- Fogo de Chão — Center City
- The Capital Grille — Center City
- Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse — Center City
- McCormick & Schmick’s — Center City
- Steak 48 — Center City
- Hard Rock Cafe — Center City
- Maggiano’s Little Italy — Center City
- La Viola West — Center City
- Il Gusto — Old City
- Vernick Fish — Center City
- Casa Mexico – South Philly
New Jersey
- Eddie V’s — Cherry Hill
- The Capital Grille — Cherry Hill
- Toscana — Cherry Hill
- IL Villaggio Restaurant & Bar — Cherry Hill
- Blue Fig Garden — Cherry Hill
- Verona Ristorante — Haddonfield
- Mare Monte — Haddonfield
- Il Fiore Restaurant — Collingswood
Delaware
- Columbus Inn — Wilmington
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse — Wilmington
- Krazy Kat’s at the Inn at Montchanin Village — Montchanin Village
- Blackwall Barn & Lodge — Winterthur area
On stage
- “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” – The stage play based on the L. Frank Baum novel opens this week at the Arden in Old City and runs through Jan. 17.
- “Disney’s Frozen – The Musical” – The stage version of the Disney franchise opens Wednesday at the Walnut Street Theatre and runs through Jan. 3.
- “The Old Man and the Old Moon” – An “Odyssey”-like journey set to music opens at the Hedgerow Theatre going through Jan. 3.
- “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” – Willy Wonka is back at the Media Theatre opening Friday, Nov. 27, going through Jan. 3.
- “This Is the Week That Is” – The annual satirical revue/review of the year opens Friday at Plays & Players Theatre; goes through Jan. 3.
- “SIX” — The six wives of Henry VIII are celebrated in the exuberant musical at the Playhouse in Wilmington Friday through Sunday.
Sports
- Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vancouver Canucks – A Friday matchup pits the hometown squad against the struggling Canada-based team.
- Cathedral Classic – Five teams, including Penn and La Salle, play doubleheaders Friday and Saturday at the famed Palestra.
- Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution – It’s do-or-die for the Union in the MLS Cup Playoffs Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
- Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders – Hockey Fights Cancer Night, with a rally towel giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Music
Philly
- Huffamoose + Hezekiah Jones, with Max Davey – Philly-based rock bands head to Ardmore Music Hall on Friday at 6 p.m.
- Funk Flex: Biggest R&B Dinner Party – The popular New York deejay hosts a musical dinner at City Winery on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
- The Machine Performs Pink Floyd – A tribute band heads to the Keswick Theatre for two shows on Friday and Saturday, both at 8 p.m.
- Funksgiving feat. Sam Greenfield – It’s a funky weekend with the Ocean Ave. Stompers, Nik Greeley & The Operators and Muscle Tough at Underground Arts on Saturday at 7 p.m.
- Strange Attraction (The Cure tribute) with Unloveable (The Smiths tribute) – More homages to classic bands at City Winery Philadelphia on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
- “La La Land” in Concert – An orchestra plays along to the film at The Met Philadelphia on Saturday at 8 p.m.
- A Philadelphia Tribute to “The Last Waltz” – A benefit for Lutheran Settlement House and Broad Street Love at Union Transfer on Saturday at 8 p.m.
- Love & Laughter: Case, Keke Wyatt, H-Town and Meli’sa Morgan – R&B showcase at the Lansdowne Theater on Saturday at 7 p.m.
- Paul Winter’s Winter Solstice Celebration – Soprano saxophonist and bandleader pays musical homage to the winter season in Mt. Airy on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra – The season debut for the student musicians at the Kimmel Center is Sunday at 3 p.m.
- UGO (Urban Guerilla Orchestra) – Funk and R&B band composed of veteran musicians heads to City Winery Philadelphia on Sunday at 6 p.m.
- Night of Nicks – Nope, not St. Nick, it’s Maryanne Piccolo channeling the sound of Stevie Nicks at City Winery Philadelphia on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
- Doja Cat: Tour Ma Vie World Tour – Grammy-winning singer-rapper with Latto on the Tour Ma Vie at Xfinity Mobile Arena this Sunday.
New Jersey
- KEM – Detroit’s own R&B crooner heads to Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City on Friday.
- Chris Isaak – The singer-songwriter and actor heads to The Music Box in the Borgata, also on Friday at 8 p.m.
- The Temptations & The Four Tops – Sugar pie, honey bunch; the classic Motown groups at the Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City on Friday.
- The Bronx Wanderers – The family-based rock ‘n’ roll tribute band is at the Broadway Theatre of Pitman, Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Nov. 29.
- Winter Nights with Matteo Bocelli – Yes, he’s Andrea Bocelli’s musically talented son, coming to the Scottish Rite Auditorium on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Delaware
- Community Chapstick – Delaware-based trio comes to The Queen on Friday.
- The Land of Ozz, with Super Unledded – Also at The Queen, more tribute bands covering the music of Ozzy Osborne and Led Zeppelin on Saturday.
- Delaware Symphony Orchestra: Jingle Bell Jamboree – Holiday music with a classical twist at The Grand, Wilmington on Sunday.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
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