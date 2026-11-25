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Strong winds and heavy rain may wash out Thanksgiving plans for some people around the Philadelphia region, bringing the threat of flooding and power outages.

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Watch for all of Thursday, impacting portions of northern Delaware, southeast Pennsylvania and most of New Jersey.

NWS Meteorologist Amanda Lee said coastal flooding is the primary concern, but wind speeds of up to 70 mph are possible for some areas.

“With the coastal storm, the primary impacts we’re going to see are going to be very significant coastal flooding, as well as high winds that could produce damage to trees, potentially cause power outages as well,” Lee said.

The storm could bring in floodwaters about 2–3 feet above ground level, she said, especially in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

Flash floods are also possible Thursday for areas more inland with 1–2 inches of rainfall expected.

“Particularly in the city where there’s autumn leaves collected around storm drains, those things could exacerbate the amount of flooding that we get,” Lee said.

As of Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade is still scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, rain or shine. The heaviest rain in Philadelphia is expected mid-morning, during the parade, according to 6abc Meteorologist Adam Joseph.

Heavy rainfall could contribute to more difficult travel conditions and winds could blow down trees and power lines, adding to potentially dangerous driving elements and potential power outages.

“Whenever there’s any roads that become impassable … always turn around, never drive through flooded roadways,” Lee said. “You never know how deep the waters are and what the conditions of the road are underneath the water.”