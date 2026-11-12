Delaware

Wilmington Festival of Trees

Where : Brantwyn Estate, 600 Rockland Rd., Wilmington, Del.

: Brantwyn Estate, 600 Rockland Rd., Wilmington, Del. When : Friday, Nov. 13, noon – 4 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14, Sunday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 13, noon – 4 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14, Sunday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. How much: Free

It’s a holiday event with a good cause. The 39th annual Wilmington Festival of Trees transforms a historic estate into a holiday showcase featuring elaborately decorated trees sponsored by local businesses and individuals. The festivities also include a marketplace, bake shop, musical entertainment and specialty trees honoring loved ones. Proceeds benefit Delaware Hospice and its programs.

‘A Christmas Carol: The Musical’

You know the story. This is the Broadway adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, featuring an original score by Alan Menken and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. The regional production follows the plot as miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

‘The Christians’

A megachurch pastor’s controversial sermon sows division among his congregants in this provocative drama written by Obie Award winner Lucas Nnath.

Eddie Griffin

Where : Copeland Hall at The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.

: Copeland Hall at The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del. When : Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m. How much: $59 and up

Parental advisory: Eddie Griffin doesn’t hold back in his language or his takes on race, religion and relationships. The veteran comedian launched his career in 1990 after a spontaneous performance at a Kansas City comedy club. You may have seen him in “Undercover Brother” and “A Star Is Born,” as well as his Showtime comedy specials including “Eddie Griffin: Undeniable.” You can see him in person in Wilmington on Friday night.

Delaware Renaissance Faire

It’s your last chance in 2026 to get in the Renaissance spirit, and no, we’re not talking Beyoncé’s last album. We mean the period between 1300 and 1600. This is the third and final fair of the year, which features professional performers taking the stage across five areas, while an artisan marketplace features craft and food vendors. Participants can also interact with costumed characters, try their hand at archery, axe-throwing and dagger tossing, or even challenge a knight to one-on-one combat.

Delaware Taco Festival

Where : Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park, Rosa Parks Dr., Wilmington, Del.

: Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park, Rosa Parks Dr., Wilmington, Del. When : Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. (VIP entry, 11 a.m.)

: Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. (VIP entry, 11 a.m.) How much: $7.99 – $67.99

If you think the Delaware Taco Festival would make more sense in early fall, you’re right. This is the rescheduled event that was rained out in September. It features Lucha Libre wrestling, hot chili pepper and taco-eating contests, a kid’s activity zone, and a giant margarita bar. That should keep you warm despite any breezes coming off the water.

Our Delaware Cultural Festival 2026

The festival amplifies the diverse cultures that make up the First State, featuring performances by cultural organizations representing Chinese, Mexican, African, Greek, Israeli, Native American, Indian and other traditions, with music, dance and song. Visitors can also explore a Heritage Fair highlighting Delaware’s cultural organizations and history, enjoy food from local vendors and take part in children’s activities, including face painting, balloon art and henna.

New Jersey

Kansas

All we are is dust in the wind. That’s what we learned from Kansas, the legendary rock band bringing five decades of music to the South Jersey stage. Their catalog includes 16 studio albums, more than 30 million albums sold, and mega-hits including “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind.” The band continues to reach new generations through film, television and video games including “Guitar Hero” and “Grand Theft Auto.” If you can’t make it to Jersey, they play a second local show Saturday night at the Lansdowne Theater.

Healing Through Art by Dr. James George

Where : Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave., Collingswood, N.J.

: Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave., Collingswood, N.J. When : Saturday, Nov. 14, roundtable 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., reception 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (remarks at 3:30 p.m.)

: Saturday, Nov. 14, roundtable 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., reception 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (remarks at 3:30 p.m.) How much: Free

Perkins Center for the Arts presents the first public exhibition of work by Dr. James George, who turned to painting as rehabilitation therapy after a fall left him quadriplegic. His abstract paintings explore color and texture, often using unconventional household tools to apply paint. The exhibition includes acrylic works on wood panels and paper.

Special events

Philadelphia Jewish Film + Media Festival

Where : Multiple venues, including Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, 101 S. Independence Mall E.

: Multiple venues, including Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, 101 S. Independence Mall E. When : Thursday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 21

: Thursday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 21 How much: $10 and up, individual screenings, passes, $180 – $375

The 46th annual festival returns with a diverse lineup of international films, documentaries, narrative features and short films exploring Jewish identity, history and culture. This year’s program includes several Philadelphia premieres, along with filmmaker discussions, audience talkbacks, receptions and special screenings. Highlights include the Philadelphia premiere of the award-winning feature “Once Upon My Mother” and the final film “Dust Bowls and Jewish Souls,” a documentary examining folk icon Woody Guthrie’s Jewish connections.

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

Where : Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St., west side of City Hall

: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St., west side of City Hall When : Opens Friday, Nov. 13; Sunday-Thursday, noon-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, noon-9 p.m., through Friday, Jan. 1, 2027

: Opens Friday, Nov. 13; Sunday-Thursday, noon-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, noon-9 p.m., through Friday, Jan. 1, 2027 How much: Free, pay as you go

If you’re the organized type, you’re already looking for a holiday gift for that hard-to-shop-for person. If they love Philly, you can find a uniquely personal gift with local flavor. The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market returns to Dilworth Park with more than 40 local vendors just as the holiday season kicks into full gear.

Philly Animation Fest

Where : Moore College of Art & Design, 1916 Race St.

: Moore College of Art & Design, 1916 Race St. When : Friday, Nov. 13 – Sunday, Nov. 15

: Friday, Nov. 13 – Sunday, Nov. 15 How much: $10 regular; $5 student per screening block; $30 three-day pass; several events free

The second annual fest celebrates local and global independent animators with film screenings, artist conversations, workshops and family-friendly activities. Highlights include a panel featuring three Black female animators, a stop-motion puppet-making workshop and a keynote by animator Musa Brooker, whose credits include “Elf,” “The Simpsons,” “Atlanta” and “The Boys.” The festival also features a discussion with the creative team behind “Lil Kev,” the cartoon inspired by Kevin Hart’s childhood in North Philadelphia.

Rocky50 Concert, Guinness Book Attempt

Where : Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. When : Friday, Nov. 13, events start at 1 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 13, events start at 1 p.m. How much: Free

Philly is not skimping on the Rocky50 celebration as the city counts down to Dec. 3, the actual day the movie was released in 1976. On Friday, there’s a Rocky statue rededication at 1 p.m. Then, the Philly Pops play a free 30-minute concert on the Rocky Steps at 3:15 p.m., before the Guinness World Record attempt for the largest gathering of people dressed as Rocky Balboa at 4 p.m. Saturday’s Rocky Run? It’s already sold out. Safe to say, the city is embracing its role in the movie’s enduring appeal. After all, it started right here.

The National Dog Show

Where : Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pennsylvania

: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pennsylvania When : Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 15, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Note: Saturday’s Best in Show judging is likely to start after 6 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 15, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Note: Saturday’s Best in Show judging is likely to start after 6 p.m. How much: $20 adults (ages 12+); $10 children (ages 4-11); free for children 3 and under

Belgian sheepdog Soleil is the reigning Best in Show, but the challengers are ready. Two thousand dogs are headed to the Philly ‘burbs for America’s only single-venue bench show, where the competing dogs stay at designated spots all day. A new winner will be chosen Saturday at the National Dog Show that airs on Thanksgiving Day. On Sunday, the Kennel Club of Philadelphia hosts its own separate show.

AC2: An Intimate Evening with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen

Where : Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.

: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St. When : Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m. How much: $125.61 and up, including VIP seating and meet-and-greet tiers

You’ve seen them together on New Year’s Eve; now you can experience their chemistry up close. CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and Bravo host Andy Cohen bring their popular AC2 conversation series to the Philly stage for an unscripted evening of stories, humor and news and pop culture commentary. The longtime friends make their chat interactive, inviting audience questions and providing a behind-the-scenes look at their careers, personal lives, celebrity encounters and global events.

Philly Tweed Ride

Where : Rocky Steps, Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Rocky Steps, Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Sunday, Nov. 15, gather at 10 a.m., ride departs at 11 a.m., concludes at 4 p.m.

: Sunday, Nov. 15, gather at 10 a.m., ride departs at 11 a.m., concludes at 4 p.m. How much: Free

It’s time to head to the thrift store to prepare for this annual themed ride. That’s where you’ll likely have the best luck finding stylish tweeds that reference the Roaring ‘20s. Once you’re dressed for the part, add a picnic basket and your choice of bicycle for this leisurely 10-mile jaunt. After multiple stops for pictures and a picnic, check out the afterparty at Jack’s Firehouse in Fairmount. That’s where the best dressed man, best dressed woman, best dressed couple, best picnic, best bicycle and best dressed Brompton rider will be crowned.

Arts and culture

50th Anniversary Festival of Trees

Each year, the National Historic Landmark opens its doors for the holiday festival, letting visitors explore the home and legacy of the Pulitzer and Nobel Prize-winning author, humanitarian and civil rights advocate. Local artists decorate the Bucks County farmhouse with holiday trees and vignettes, which visitors can vote on. While there, you can also view a largely intact collection of family belongings, including the typewriter Pearl Buck used to write her celebrated novel “The Good Earth.”

‘The Weir’

Where : St. Stephen’s Theater, 923 Ludlow St.

: St. Stephen’s Theater, 923 Ludlow St. When : Thursday, Nov. 12 – Sunday, Dec. 13

: Thursday, Nov. 12 – Sunday, Dec. 13 How much: $31-$49; $25 students

There’s something about a pub that can make strangers become friends, even if temporarily. That’s the case in this play penned by playwright Conor McPherson, set in a rural Irish pub. It follows a group of local men who regale an attractive stranger from Dublin with eerie tales of ghosts, supernatural encounters and unexplained happenings. But as the stories continue, one account takes an unexpectedly emotional turn.

FunFest! A Night at the Museum

The Franklin Institute puts the “fun” in fundraiser at its annual FunFest. It transforms the museum into an after-hours playground for families, with interactive exhibits, hands-on activities, food stations and entertainment designed for children. Kids get play zone access, while adults get small-plate dining and specialty cocktails via the open bar.

Friday Nights at the Museum – Pepperpot Edition

Where : Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. When : Friday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. How much: Pay what you wish

Looks like the cold weather’s moving in just in time for pepperpot soup, which has its roots in precolonial West Africa and the Caribbean. During this November iteration of the museum’s First Fridays, V. Shayne Frederick will perform; there will be gallery talks with Honeysuckle’s Chef Omar Tate, and a pepperpot soup tasting.

NOIR CITY: Philadelphia 2026

Where : Ambler Theater, 108 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, Pennsylvania

: Ambler Theater, 108 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, Pennsylvania When : Friday, Nov. 13- Sunday, Nov. 15

: Friday, Nov. 13- Sunday, Nov. 15 How much: $10.50 for members; $13.50 for seniors and youth. Three-day passes are sold out, but limited tickets remain for individual films.

It’s time to “Face the Music” with nine movies in three days featuring troubled musicians. Eddie Muller, founder and host of the Turner Classic Movies series “Noir Alley,” will introduce the films alongside film historians Imogen Sara Smith and Hannah Jack. The lineup includes classics such as “The Man with the Golden Arm,” “Sweet Smell of Success” and “Young Man with a Horn.”

Young Professionals Night: Spark

Where : Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

: Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. When : Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. How much: $35; $20 for members and students; free for Contemporaries

Hosted by The Contemporaries, a museum affinity group, The Barnes Foundation’s after-hours party for young professionals brings art, music and style together with DJ Hong Kwon, a pop-up Polaroid booth, a scavenger hunt, cocktails and bites.

‘I’m Not Rappaport’

When two men meet under a bridge, it sounds like a crime story, but it’s one of aging, companionship and the inevitable passage of time. The late playwright Herb Gardner wrote the comedy-drama about two 80-somethings who meet regularly in New York’s Central Park. Nat is a former communist whose daughter wants him to move into a nursing home, while Midge is an apartment superintendent trying to avoid his tenants and their dramas. The two develop an unlikely friendship as they struggle to remain relevant in a society that diminishes its elders.

Food and drink

The Philadelphia Inquirer Food Fest 2026

Eat up at The Inquirer’s second annual food fest. It brings more than 40 of Philly’s top restaurants and bakeries to the Fillmore, with fest-only exclusives including off-menu dishes and chef collaborations, craft cocktails, and live entertainment. The All-Day Access ticket includes priority entry, a private Hoagie Omakase by Pizzeria Beddia reception, two drink tickets and a gift bag.

Philly Wine Fest! Fall Edition

Sample dozens of wines from local, regional and national wineries, with live entertainment and a commemorative sampling glass to take home.

The Big Dill Philadelphia 2026

In a pickle? That’s a good thing at the world’s largest pickle fest, returning to South Philly for National Pickle Day. There’s unlimited pickle sampling on Pickle Row, 50 vendors serving pickle-themed foods, the Pickle UP! game show, the World Pickle Eating Championship and Brine Chug Challenge and more. Basically, it’s the Olympics of pickles. That must be why it’s completely sold out. But you can always keep checking to see if any tix open up closer to the event.

Outdoors

Winter at Dilworth Park

Where : Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St. (west side of City Hall)

: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St. (west side of City Hall) When : Opens Friday, Nov. 13; ice rink and cabin go through Feb. 21; Wintergarden through March 28)

: Opens Friday, Nov. 13; ice rink and cabin go through Feb. 21; Wintergarden through March 28) How much: Skating $3 and up; pay as you go

The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink opens for the season, along with the Cabin, a lodge-style retreat with seasonal comfort food and a full bar, and the Wintergarden on the Albert M. Greenfield Lawn, which includes seasonal twinkling lights, decorations and plantings. If you are looking for a cozy way to usher in winter, this weekend should provide it.

Kids

Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour

Three popular Disney film franchises, “Descendants,” “Zombies” and “Camp Rock,” come together in Philly for the aptly named Worlds Collide Concert Tour. The live production features eight performers from the trio of Disney Channel movies, with musical numbers, choreography and elaborate costumes for a concert-style experience.

Music

Dweezil Zappa

Grammy-winning guitarist Dweezil Zappa is in the Philly ‘burbs tonight celebrating the music of his late father, legendary musician Frank Zappa, on the DZ20: Like Father, Like Son tour. Like Prince, Zappa, Sr. left behind a vault of unreleased music. An accomplished guitarist and composer in his own right, Dweezil has spent decades performing his father’s music while also developing an extensive body of original work.

Joy Oladokun

Where : Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, Pennsylvania

: Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, Pennsylvania When : Thursday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m.

: Thursday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m. How much: $44

Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun brings The Heavy Things Tour to Montco in support of her latest album, “Hope Is A Heavy Thing,” released in September. Oladokun combines soul, folk, rock, Afrobeats and hip-hop influences, with a guest appearance by Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold. A nominee for Americana artist of the year, Oladokun’s protest song “i see america” was a finalist for the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Award for best song for social change.

John Coltrane’s Offering Revisited

On Nov. 11, 1966, John Coltrane returned home to play a concert at Temple University, a performance released decades later as the Grammy-winning album “Offering: (Live at Temple University).” The original concert featured Coltrane with his wife, multi-instrumentalist Alice Coltrane, saxophonist Pharoah Sanders and drummer Rashied Ali. For this 60th-anniversary tribute, pianist and musical director Kris Davis leads an ensemble featuring saxophonist Ravi Coltrane, John’s son, bassist Robert Hurst and drummer Terri Lyne Carrington.

Victoria Monét

Where : The Met Presented by Highmark, 858 N. Broad St.

: The Met Presented by Highmark, 858 N. Broad St. When : Thursday, Nov. 12, 9 p.m.

: Thursday, Nov. 12, 9 p.m. How much: $47 and up

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Victoria Monét comes to Philly to support her latest album, “Frequency of Love.” Released in October, the project features collaborations with SZA, Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas, Bryson Tiller, Lucky Daye and Chlöe. Monét spent the summer as a special guest on Bruno Mars’ sold-out European and U.K. stadium tour before launching her own headlining run.

Curtis Recital Series: Bozza, Beethoven and more

Where : Curtis Institute of Music, Field Concert Hall, 1726 Locust St.

: Curtis Institute of Music, Field Concert Hall, 1726 Locust St. When : Friday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

Part of the institute’s student recital series, this program features oboists Amelia Fátima Landa Velázquez and Izaiah Cheeran, horn player Madelyn Urbine, violinist Yiyang Hou and pianist Yenfei Wang. The repertoire spans from Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 22 in F major and works by Romantic-era composers Amy Beach and Fritz Kreisler to oboe pieces by Antonio Pasculli and Eugène Bozza, and a contemporary work by Bissill.

AquilDawud: RNB After Dark

Where : The Loft at City Winery, 990 Filbert St.

: The Loft at City Winery, 990 Filbert St. When : Friday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. (doors 6 p.m.)

: Friday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. (doors 6 p.m.) How much: $24 – $30

R&B artist AquilDawud comes with a musical pedigree. He’s the oldest son of Fatin and Aja Dantzler, the acclaimed duo Kindred the Family Soul. On Friday, he makes his Philly debut as a headliner. Expect some special guests at his show, especially after coming off an opening set for Jill Scott at the Met on her recent tour.

The Bad Plus Farewell Tour

After 26 years, the acclaimed jazz quartet is exiting stage left. The Bad Plus, formed in Minneapolis’ rich musical landscape in 2000, says this is their farewell tour. They’ll play their final Philly on Saturday night. Founding members bassist Reid Anderson and drummer Dave King are joined by guitarist Ben Monder and saxophonist Chris Speed in the group’s current lineup. The 2024 album, Complex Emotions, is the quartet’s most recent studio release.

Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart

Banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck, an 18-time Grammy Award winner, is known for collaborations with musicians including Chick Corea, Edgar Meyer and the Flecktones, his groundbreaking ensemble that wove together jazz, funk and bluegrass. A Penn Live Arts 2026/27 Artist-in-Residence, Fleck released a concert album, “Live Heart: My Bluegrass Heart at the Ryman,” in October 2026. He’s curating the Americana Festival coming in February.