Nor’easter will bring rain and chilly temps to Philadelphia region

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Put away your sleds. The nor’easter threatening snow in high-elevation parts of New England, New York and Pennsylvania will bring only rain to the Philadelphia area.

The region will likely see downpours Thursday and Friday, then temperatures around freezing Friday and Saturday night.

“It’s certainly not going to be as organized and as powerful as some of the last nor’easters we’ve seen,” said Mike Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, New Jersey.

The storm could bring “a couple of snowflakes” to the Poconos, Lee said. Bucks County could get up to an inch of rain, while Philadelphia will likely see a half to three-quarters of an inch, he said.

The nor’easter will likely bring wind gusts of up to 25 miles per hour Friday and up to 30 miles per hour Saturday in the Philadelphia area, Lee said.

Temperatures could dip as low as the high 20s in some areas Friday evening and will likely stay in the mid-30s in the city of Philadelphia, Lee said.