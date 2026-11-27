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More than 23,000 PECO customers remain without power as of early afternoon Friday, after a powerful nor’easter storm knocked down power lines, flooded coastal communities and disrupted Thanksgiving celebrations in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

The utility estimates most customers’ power will be restored by Saturday night.

“We appreciate your patience,” said Michael Innocenzo, interim president and CEO at PECO, during a press conference Friday. “Our employees have been working around the clock, tirelessly, since yesterday and will continue to do so until every last customer is back on.”

The most widespread outages are in Chester and Delaware Counties, where roughly 12,300 and 6,700 customers respectively remained without power as of 12:30 p.m. Friday.

At their peak, Thursday’s power outages affected roughly 225,000 of PECO’s 1.7 million customers. Company officials said the storm was roughly the 20th worst in PECO’s history.

Heavy rain and wind gusts of over 65 miles per hour, with sustained winds of around 40 miles per hour Thursday, downed tree limbs and damaged poles and wires. Conditions made it dangerous for crews to use bucket trucks to make repairs, officials said.

“In many cases, we were restoring outages only to have the winds knock out the same line that we had just repaired,” Innocenzo said. “So it was very challenging yesterday.”

Still, PECO said its crews and workers who travelled from as far as Tennessee to provide mutual assistance restored power to around 150,000 customers by midnight Thursday evening.

Some customers’s power could remain out through Sunday, but PECO will communicate directly with them about what to expect, Innocenzo said.