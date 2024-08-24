Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a popular rapper dead in the city’s Olney section.

Chopper 6 was over the scene around 3:34 p.m. Friday on the 5500 block of N. 6th Street. A white Hyundai SUV was held there as part of the investigation.

Police say the 25-year-old male victim was shot multiple times in the chest and hand, but officers are still working to find where the shooting happened.

Sources have identified the victim as Abdul Vicks, a well-known rapper known as “YBC Dul.” He was affiliated with the gang Young Bag Chasers (YBC).

Vicks was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Philadelphia police are also investigating another shooting that claimed the life of a man and injured a young child on the 600 block of North 12th Street.

The shots rang out around 6:19 p.m. Friday.

Officers are still searching for two gunmen in that case.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.