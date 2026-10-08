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As Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration prepares a new extended tax abatement proposal to incentivize housing construction, some developers are gearing up for a political battle over the plan.

For years, social justice activists have protested Philadelphia’s existing 10-year tax abatement for new construction and building improvements. They argue that it has mostly benefited wealthier residents and saps badly needed revenue from public schools and city programs.

But real estate developers who attended a discussion of Center City housing trends on Wednesday argued that Parker’s proposal — a new 20-year abatement to encourage redevelopment of underused properties — would allow otherwise infeasible projects to advance, and ultimately increase tax revenues.

“There is a misconception out there that tax abatements take assessed value off the tax rolls, and they don’t. Full stop,” said panelist Connor Burke of Alterra Property Group. “The values have already fallen. Once the building is reassessed post-construction, the buildings are providing more to the tax base than they were pre-conversion.”

“There’s no money coming off the tax roll. You’re actually growing the tax base,” he said.

Burke and others said a new abatement is particularly urgent now because inflation, high interest rates, tariffs and high demand for materials to build data centers have driven up construction costs and stalled many projects.

Those factors have contributed to a drop in planned housing projects in Center City, said Clint Randall, vice president of economic development at the Center City District, which sponsored Wednesday’s panel discussion.

Most older, underused office buildings that could be converted into housing economically have already been redeveloped, he said. The remaining targets for rehabilitation are newer buildings with interior layouts that make conversion too expensive without subsidies or a change in the broader cost environment.

“The pipeline is definitely slowing,” Randall said.

Parker has pledged to build or preserve 30,000 units of housing across the city by borrowing $800 million to fund 30 different programs, including the Turn the Key homeownership initiative and a home repair program for low-income property owners.

As part of that effort, the administration explored reviving the old 10-year tax abatement, which was amended in 2020 to roughly halve the value of the tax break.

Officials initially discussed bringing it back only for certain neighborhoods with a greater need for housing stimulus, though it was unclear whether the state’s Uniformity Clause would allow it.

Parker then changed her approach, working with state legislators to change state law. The amended law allows cities to institute a 20-year tax abatement for conversions of larger, underused properties, like former schools and empty office buildings, into housing.