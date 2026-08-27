Social media taunts leave a trail for investigators

They went on social media, unmasked, to brag about the heist, pose with the items and taunt the victim, authorities wrote in court documents.

But as sometimes happens in the digital age, the actions described by authorities allowed the investigation to proceed rather rapidly. Police and federal agents electronically tracked the money to the suspects, who trumpeted their crime publicly, prosecutors said.

In one photo posted on social media, a suspect wearing the diamond necklace with the pendant waves a stash of cash, and another dons the Louis Vuitton beanie. The victim identified both items as his and said the men were two of his attackers.

In a video posted to Instagram, one suspect pointed his hand, mimicking a gun, and ordered, “Give it all up,” the complaint says. Two other men, one unmasked and laughing, held their hands in mock surrender and joked, “You can have everything” and “I’m a content creator.”

That quip was a seeming reference to the victim’s “career as an internet influencer,” the complaint says. The victim was not identified.

In yet another video, an unmasked man whose face was partially visible declared that he was making a “PSA,” or public service announcement. “You see how we just took the … chains last night,” he bragged, adding, “We seen some treasure and received that treasure, you feel me?” The man also referenced “the 6,” which the indictment said means the 6ixers.

In addition, the victim’s mother called her son’s phone hours after the robbery and someone answered, authorities said. Using a third phone, she made a video recording of the call and the man who answered said, “We robbed that … for $1,500,” according to the complaint

Authorities say the victim was able to identify the men he said attacked him from the photos and videos they posted.

Now, three men identified as members of the 6ixers face robbery charges that could put them behind bars for up to 20 years each. Prosecutors decided not to charge the minor, whose age was not released.

Damire Lee, 22, and Jerome Pegram and Jeremiah Cunningham, both 19, are being held without bail because they are considered “a danger to the community,” said Ben Wallace, U.S. attorney for Delaware.

The Cash App accounts of Pelgram, Cunningham and Lee’s girlfriend received money electronically from the victim, the complaint says.

All three men were taken into custody by police within 10 days of the robbery, and they were charged by federal prosecutors in July. Pegram had the diamond pendant and Lee was driving a white Dodge Charger when they were arrested, authorities said.

A federal grand jury in Wilmington indicted the trio this month.

None of the defense attorneys for Pegram, Cunningham or Lee responded to inquiries from WHYY News about the case.