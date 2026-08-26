Meta settles with N.J., 46 other states to end trial over social media addiction, improve Facebook and Instagram safety
Under the $17 billion agreement, which is subject to court approval, New Jersey will receive at least $525 million.
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Meta will pay $17.1 billion to 47 states, including New Jersey, and make major safety changes to Facebook and Instagram as part of an agreement to end a landmark social media addiction trial in Oakland, California, that began last week.
In a statement issued minutes after the deal was reached, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport described the agreement as “a historic step in protecting consumers and the largest state consumer protection settlement in history outside the Big Tobacco Settlements of the 1990s.”
Under the settlement, which is subject to court approval, New Jersey will receive at least $525 million, and Meta is required to implement what Davenport called a sweeping set of safety features designed to protect children and teenagers on its social media sites.
The new features will include:
- A daily two-hour time limit for combined Instagram and Facebook use, with automatic pauses after 15 minutes of continuous use, and again after 60 and 90 minutes. The limit would remain in effect for five years.
- If Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube adopt comparable terms, the daily limit on each platform will drop to 60 minutes, and extend to 10 years.
- Restricted youth access from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.
- Limited school‑time access for children, with limited push notifications on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during the school year
- Enhanced procedures to more effectively verify the age of users
- Stronger safeguards against bullying, content promoting eating disorders and content related to suicide and self‑harm
- Parent controls that are easier to use and more effective
- Restricted social comparison features, including beauty filters and visible “like” counts, which are linked to poor mental health outcomes in children and teens
- Independent audits of Meta’s implementation and the impact of these new safety features, reported to and reviewed by concerned states
Gov. Mikie Sherrill called the settlement a major victory for New Jersey families.
“Big Tech is finally being held accountable for the harm it is causing, especially to our children’s mental health and safety,” she said in a statement. “More important, parents and teens will finally get some relief, including groundbreaking new safety features to protect kids online. But here in New Jersey, we won’t stop fighting until all of the Big Tech companies follow suit and finally stop the constant assault of addictive algorithms.”
The agreement resolves claims by New Jersey and 46 other states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands, that the company deliberately designed its platform with addictive features, knowingly exposed children to serious mental harms and intentionally misled the public about safety protocols.
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