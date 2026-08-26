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Meta will pay $17.1 billion to 47 states, including New Jersey, and make major safety changes to Facebook and Instagram as part of an agreement to end a landmark social media addiction trial in Oakland, California, that began last week.

In a statement issued minutes after the deal was reached, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport described the agreement as “a historic step in protecting consumers and the largest state consumer protection settlement in history outside the Big Tobacco Settlements of the 1990s.”

Under the settlement, which is subject to court approval, New Jersey will receive at least $525 million, and Meta is required to implement what Davenport called a sweeping set of safety features designed to protect children and teenagers on its social media sites.