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Wilmington City Councilman James Spadola will keep his seat after the Delaware Court of Chancery sided with him over the rest of the council.

Spadola, an at-large member, sued earlier this year after the council moved to oust him for switching from Republican to a Democrat.

“It’s a major win for voting rights, for democracy,” he told WHYY News. “And for the people who voted to choose their representative and not let a legislative body overthrow that election and handpick a successor.”

Spadola had been the lone Republican on council since 2020. His move in October 2025 to become a Democrat sparked controversy because it meant no minority party was represented in the membership. Spadola said he switched his political affiliation because he disagreed with the policies of President Donald Trump.

The city’s law department opined that Spadola’s actions were legal and it did not violate the city charter. But Council President Ernest “Trippi” Congo said the switch violated the city’s charter and demanded Spadola switch back, or face possible removal.

Spadola went to court after a majority of council members voted yes in May on Congo’s resolution to declare Spadola’s seat vacant.