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Wilmington Mayor John Carney delivered his budget address Thursday evening at the Old Town Hall as protesters outside chanted and banged pots and pans, demanding more housing support.

Housing investments were a big focus of Carney’s speech, but advocates and some City Council members say they want to ensure the money goes toward helping unhoused people and rent-burdened residents.

More than half of the city’s residents are renters. Local activist Shyanne Miller, progressive governance director for advocacy group Working Families Power, said the goal was to make city leaders listen to their concerns.

“Hopefully, they heard everything we said,” Miller said. “We are asking for some relief for a lot of people in the city, and renters are not getting relief. There are people living in the park. Ideally, he heard that we’re not accepting that.”

Carney’s proposed fiscal year 2027 budget is $212 million, a 5.4% increase over the previous year. It increases water and sewer bills by nearly 10%, but it does not hike property taxes.

Carney said it was a close decision to reject raising property taxes because, while some residents saw massive spikes after the recent property reassessments, the city ended up with no new net revenue. He said last year’s plan to fund interior reassessments of the hardest-hit residential properties has hit a snag because of struggles to secure a vendor.

“People got tax increases last year — big ones,” he said. “And we haven’t fixed the problem, so we would have been raising their taxes again without having fixed the problem.”

New proposed housing investments

The proposal includes $20 million to the Neighborhood Stabilization Fund, of which $16 million would be used for an affordable housing subsidy. Carney said it aims to incentivize private developers to build both “affordable” and “market-rate” rental units.

He also said he wants to purchase vacant properties and convert them for low- to moderate-income residents.

“It’s more than just increasing the availability of affordable units, which is important for the folks that are screaming out front, but it also lifts up the neighborhoods, because you don’t have that nuisance property anymore,” Carney said.