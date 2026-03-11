What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Castle County passed new data center regulations Tuesday night after several months of bitter battles and contentious debate.

The ordinance, which establishes data center zoning rules for the first time, is the third version of the proposal sponsor Councilman David Carter first introduced in August. While watered down, it maintains buffers, noise and light requirements. But it is not retroactive to cover at least two other projects already in the works for New Castle County.

Carter said he was willing to make concessions to get something done.

“I’m not willing to take a hard stand and throw the baby out with the bath water,” Carter said. “We have to get started. We have to make a difference. This was a modest start, but I think it’s still strong.”

The vote was 12 yes and one absent. The ordinance now goes to County Executive Marcus Henry, who has already expressed his support, for approval.

The creation of new regulations was sparked by Starwood Digital Ventures’ application for a billion-dollar, 6-million-square-foot data center in Delaware City. Supporters of the massive data centers, which include powerful labor unions, say they will bring good union jobs, while detractors are concerned they will consume excessive water and electricity.

Despite removing the retroactivity language from the ordinance, Councilwoman Janet Kilpatrick introduced a floor amendment she said was needed to ensure that data centers already in the pipeline would not be adversely affected by the new regulations. She said without this language, the county would be liable to legal challenges.

But opponents of her amendment argued it effectively gutted Carter’s ordinance, weakening even current zoning laws.

“We are trying to get something over the finish line. And what this does is seek to undo all that hard work at that time,” said Councilman Kevin Caneco. “Let’s put all our cards on the table. We’re probably getting sued either way.”

After some debate, Kilpatrick withdrew her amendment and the council unanimously passed different language to address some of the council members’ concerns on the issue.