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Delaware County residents are organizing in response to a potential data center proposal.

Trainer Borough, with a population of less than 2,000, is located about 10 miles south of Philadelphia International Airport along the Delaware River and is also home to the Monroe Energy oil refinery. Borough officials gave preliminary zoning approval last month for a data center to be built in an industrial and residential area along Ridge Road at the borough’s border with Lower Chichester Township.

But the property owner’s lawyer says no formal proposal has been made. Here’s what we know.

Is a data center coming to Trainer, Pa.?

It’s too soon to say. There is currently “no formal application” for a data center in Trainer Borough, according to a statement posted on the borough’s website.

Link Logistics is currently advertising the roughly 24-acre site as a build-to-suit warehouse called the Juniper Pointe Logistics Center.

But in August, Link Logistics’ lawyer requested a preliminary zoning determination from the borough for a “proposed data center” at the site. WHYY News obtained a copy of the correspondence through a public records request.