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Georgetown’s planning commission struck down a proposed repeal of the town’s cottage housing law, despite support from some community members and elected officials. The commission voted 3 to 2 on recommending the town council to deny the repeal at a public hearing last week.

The current law allows developers to build 12 small cottages on an acre of land. It was adopted last December by the town council in a 4-to-1 vote after hours of public comment and debate.

Last month, however, the town council voted 3 to 1 to send the ordinance back to the planning commission as a way to start the repeal process.

The August decision was based on recommendations from an ad hoc committee the council formed earlier this summer. That was after Mayor Angela Townsend, who has opposed the cottage ordinance in the past, requested a discussion of amending or rescinding the measure be placed on the council’s agenda.

The council also moved to pause reviews of cottage development applications until further notice.

Why repeal?

In a letter to the commission, the ad hoc committee said that the original ordinance was adopted in an attempt “to be proactive in addressing housing needs and providing another housing option in Georgetown.” However, the state has since passed housing laws that change how developments are approved by local governments.

The letter names Senate Bill 23 in particular, which allows certain residential developments to be approved without a public hearing if they meet all zoning requirements.

“This process removes any oversight duties from planning and zoning,” wrote Eddie Wise, a member of the ad hoc committee. “With oversight duties no longer a safeguard, it is imperative that Georgetown take this opportunity to step back and develop a coordinated approach to housing and zoning considering ALL factors.”

At previous ad hoc committee meetings, members also pointed to House Bill 450 as another piece of legislation that impacts local jurisdictions. That law streamlines land use permitting and establishes requirements that increase housing density.

At the public hearing last week, commission Chair Larry Rohlfing said he was in favor of the repeal. He said that new laws require future housing plans to include a variety of different housing types. According to Rohlfing, if cottage housing is allowed before other housing types are considered, it could “throw out the balance of housing” in the town.

“The question isn’t about whether or not cottage housing is a good thing or a bad thing. It’s about what we need to do for the town of Georgetown today,” Rohlfing said.

Rohlfing also said that a significant amount of available properties in the town could meet cottage housing requirements, and that it should not be open to development until all housing types are considered.

Linda Dennis, a Georgetown resident, also expressed concerns about the new housing law. She cited the city of Lewes as an example to follow, as the city is in talks to pause reviewing residential development applications in response to Senate Bill 23.

“Repealing this ordinance is required in order to ensure that the town has the ability to determine its land use and zoning needs without interference from the developers, the state and opportunists,” Dennis, who also is a part of Georgetown’s Supportive Housing Issues Committee, said at the hearing.

Some residents also shared concerns about how increasing cottage homes might impact the town’s quality of life.

“The homes this ordinance allows are not at all in the character of this town,” said Georgetown resident Adam Buczkowski, who’s also a member of the town’s Supportive Housing Issues Committee. “Georgetown is a historic town with limited room for future development. Let’s be smart about the future development and make sure it fits and compliments the town.”