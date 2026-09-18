The purpose of the pause

SB 23 aims to increase the state’s affordable housing supply amid an ongoing shortage. According to the Delaware State Housing Authority’s most recent report, Sussex County would need to build about 13,400 affordable units by 2030 to keep up with its rising population. It accounts for nearly half of the state’s needed units.

The bill requires local jurisdictions with populations greater than 2,000 people to include affordable housing plans in their next comprehensive plan. Under this provision, jurisdictions should strive to have 20% of all housing units qualify as affordable. Housing should also be diverse and encourage higher residential density. Innes said at the meeting that the new law requires a city “to be very specific” with its plan’s standards.

Another aspect of SB 23 that has drawn criticism from local governments deals with “by-right” applications. It allows developments that meet all necessary zoning requirements outlined by a local jurisdiction to be approved without a public hearing.

Public meetings can still be held for by-right developments, but they can only focus on whether the project meets objective standards, and only written comments will be accepted.

“The new law limits public input on specific development proposals to the public hearings held to establish the comprehensive plan’s land use provisions,” planning commission officials wrote in a letter last month to the Lewes City Council.

“Allowing major development proposals to move forward before those hearings are held and the new comprehensive plan is written would be a grave disservice to the always-engaged Lewes community,” the letter stated.

Prior to SB 23’s passage, the Lewes City Council sent letters to state officials opposing the bill. In a letter to state Sen. Russ Huxtable, D-Lewes, the bill’s sponsor, the council said that they agreed that increasing affordable housing was important, but believed it was “too risky” to apply a “‘one size fits all’ statewide mandate.” They particularly cited by-right developments and the elimination of public hearings as main concerns.

“We are genuinely frustrated that the state is getting closer to overriding our ability to make informed, local land use decisions that reflect our community’s values,” the council wrote in the letter.

Kevin Keane, vice chair of the planning commission, told WHYY News that public hearings on developments would instead be reserved for the hearings required to develop the comprehensive plan, which the planning commission is still putting together.

“We haven’t had those conversations yet, those public meetings,” Keane said. “So the planning commission thought that until those hearings are held, and the public has had a right to participate in the process, we should put a hold on any large developments for five or more units that came before the city.”

Keane said Lewes does not have many parcels of land that would meet the standards to develop five or more units, and that there are no large development applications in the city’s pipeline. However, he said a pause would serve as a safeguard for the city.

“It’s simply an opportunity for us to take a breath, put together the comprehensive plan with public input and put that all in place before we consider, or the city considers, any type of large housing developments that may come on down the line,” Keane said.

According to Innes, the 2017 plan was partially vague, and by-right application approvals would be based on the current plan.

“The only thing that we have is to say, ‘Oh, well, it’s consistent with our comprehensive plan.’ Well, the existing comprehensive plan is not up to the task,” Innes said. “So we need to pause — and I would prefer to use that word — development until we get that plan.”

Innes also said the old plan conflicts with the law’s new requirements.

“We require, right now, a public hearing be held on any new development,” Innes said at the Monday meeting. “Well, that is at odds right now with the state law. We have to reconcile those two things.”

Sussex County also paused approvals of residential development applications after SB 23 was signed into law, with officials saying the by-right aspect was a major concern. The county also held public hearings as part of its typical approval process for developments. In an earlier letter urging the city council to adopt a moratorium, members of the planning commission cited Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson, who called the law a “Trojan horse” for increasing development, not just affordable housing.

“We’re following someone else’s footsteps, who’s basically saying this is all brand new, and we need time to digest it,” Lewes Mayor Amy Marasco said at the meeting.

Lewes City Solicitor Alex Burns recommended the council hold a public hearing instead of voting on a pause this week, as state code requires hearings before establishing moratoriums.