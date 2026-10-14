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Two municipalities separated by the Atlantic Ocean share “profound similarity.” That’s what Amy Marasco, mayor of Lewes, Delaware, took away from her trip this past month to Lewes, England.

“These two communities across the pond — who share a logo and emblem and name, but they share more than that,” Marasco said. “They really share an ethos. They share a citizenry feel of participation.”

Masasco and Mary Alice Kelly, the chair for the Lewes 250 Committee, toured the English town together from Oct. 1-3.

The two cities have had a longstanding honorary sister relationship, and Marasco and Kelly’s visit wasn’t the first of its kind.

Former Mayor Otis Smith visited Lewes, England in 1964, and in 1986, former Mayor Al Stango brought a group of public officials and residents to the other Lewes for a visit. The last time leaders from Lewes, England visited Delaware was in 2014 for the American city’s 375th anniversary.

“We always knew that there was a history there, but I think that it did start to get sort of lost in time,” said Ashley Akgoren, the city clerk for the Delaware-based Lewes.

Akgoren said that inside a conference room in city hall, there are honorary sister relationship documents and a clock that was gifted from leaders in Lewes, England. After Marasco was elected last year, she began to think about how the relationship could be revitalized.

“You sit in our city hall conference room, and you see this beautiful clock, and then you look at our emblem logo and theirs, and then you just start to say, ‘How come we haven’t had a stable sister city relationship, a vibrant one?’” Marasco said.

From there, Akgoren and Kelly began to search for more information about the relationship and dug up artifacts from the past. That includes plaques, artwork, decrees, pins and an itinerary from the 1964 trip. Kelly was also able to find a VHS tape that she converted to a DVD with 2 1/2 hours worth of footage from a past delegation’s visit to England.

“One of the things that the mayor of Lewes, England, said when we were there was, ‘This has been going on for a long time, and it seems like we re-engage and then it kind of falls apart,’” Kelly said. “A lot of that is because at the time it was difficult to keep up communication, but now it’s not that hard any longer.”

Kelly said that they are still digging through archival material and researching the relationship.

A brief history behind the shared name

Lewes was settled in 1631 by the Dutch with the goal of establishing a whaling operation, according to Historic Lewes. Originally named Zwaanendael, it was considered the first European settlement in Delaware. Though the city has a Dutch heritage, the settlement did not last long and was destroyed by the Siconese tribe.

By 1659, the Dutch built another settlement at the site, this time naming it Hoerenkill, or Whorekill as the English called it. But again it was short-lived and destroyed in 1673. The following year, England took possession of the region, and the village was dubbed Deale in 1680.

William Penn, the proprietor of Pennsylvania and the Three Lower Counties Upon Delaware, arrived from England in 1682. That year, he renamed the southernmost county Sussex after his home county, and the village after Lewes, a town in the same county.