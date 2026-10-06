What is SB 23?

SB 23, or the “Housing for Every Delawarean Act,” was sponsored by state Sen. Russ Huxtable (D-Lewes). The goal of the law is to expand housing supply throughout the state, mainly through having local jurisdictions change their zoning framework.

It also builds on Senate Joint Resolution No. 8, which created a voluntary technical assistance pilot on zoning reform. The new law instead creates a mandatory statewide outline, which is “locally flexible,” according to the written guidance.

Kane said that the law came from worries about the state’s affordable housing shortage.

“With our population having grown 25 straight years, that’s putting an extreme burden on state budgets, which is, I think, what was the driving force behind the general assembly acting on this now, since they have been asking for affordable housing assistance for a while,” Kane said.

Affordable housing plans become mandatory

Per the bill text, SB 23 calls for local municipalities to adopt affordable housing plans into their comprehensive plans. This applies to counties, cities and towns with populations greater than 2,000 people.

The plans must have strategies that work towards two objectives: making progress toward having 20% of all housing units under jurisdictions qualify as affordable housing, and to diversity housing types.

Affordable housing in this instance means that people making at or below 80% of annual median income can afford the rentals, or people making 120% of the annual median income can buy a home.

Kane said that the two objectives, however, are “a stretch goal” and not every community will fully reach it.

“It’s expected that the communities try to make strides towards achieving it,” Kane said. “We recognize that there are going to be communities that are going to be well over 20%, and there are going to be communities that are landlocked, that may never reach 20%, or that have structures that will prevent them from reaching 20% because they’re just historical barriers that prevent that.”

The affordable housing plans will be adopted when jurisdictions also adopt their next comprehensive plan. Local governments that are set to adopt a comprehensive plan before next February are not warranted to have an affordable housing plan until their five-year comprehensive plan review is due.

As part of the law, affordable housing plans must include three mandatory elements. The first aspect focuses on increasing maximum permitted residential density, starting at four units per acre as HB 450 outlines and then adding more units from there. The second aspect authorizes mixed housing types without requiring a conditional-use permit or special exemption, which allows property owners to use land in a way that does not necessarily comply with zoning codes. The third element requires local governments to evaluate bulk standards, like lot size, unit size and open space, in relation to density.

Additionally, jurisdictions must choose five strategies out of the list to add to their plan. That includes:

Density incentives for developments that include affordable units, like being allowed to have reduced parking or open-space requirements

Zoning for “transit-oriented” developments, with density increases along fixed transit routes

Expedited permit review for developments featuring affordable units

Fee waivers, deferrals or reductions for projects featuring affordable units

Reduction or waiver of local impact fees for affordable units

Codes or alternative development standards in growth areas

Allowing single-room occupancy housing by-right in at least one residential zone per future land-use map

Allowing different forms of supportive housing by-right in at least one residential zone

Allowing conversion of commercial, office or retail space to residential or majority residential mixed use

Designating at least one zone where multifamily housing is a by-right permitted use

Any other state-approved strategy for increasing and diversifying affordable housing

Any jurisdiction that took action toward these strategies on or after July 2024 will get credit toward them. Kane said the plans can be tailored specifically to community needs.

“We will work with you as you work through your new methodologies and your process to figure out how to do these appropriately because it is extremely important that we get these components in place so that the space strategies and maps also can reflect where to do appropriate investment,” Kane said.

By-right and the elimination of public hearings

One provision of SB 23 has drawn the most ire from local leaders and community voices regarding by-right projects.

For a project to be considered by-right, it must unconditionally meet zoning standards. Local governments must approve by-right projects, which Kane said was already required by law prior to SB 23.

Under the new law, a by-right application for a residential development must go through an administrative review and approval. However, it eliminates the formal public hearing from the review process. Public meetings are allowed, but are limited to whether or not the project meets “objective standards” outlined by a jurisdiction’s comprehensive plan, and to written comment.

The new guidance states that oral public comment can be accepted at a public meeting as part of the meeting’s records, “but will not be attached to the project itself.”

According to Kane, the idea behind the change was to move the public’s involvement in policy decisions to “earlier in the process” while local governments build their comprehensive plans instead of on a “project-by-project” basis. He also said that local governments will have more of a say over what projects would be approved as by-right.

“The community is defining where they want things built and what they want built there,” Kane said. “If they do not want it to be commercial or they do not want it to have affordable housing, that is a community decision for the rules process for there, rather than a project-by-project determination because it’s a property rights issue.”

Kane said that if there is a concern brought up through the comment process, like environmental or property conditions, nothing in the bill text prohibits jurisdictions from denying the project or setting a condition on the project. However, Lawson said that the county and its legal counsel did not read the law this way.

“Our initial read and understanding of the legislation and the intent is if you meet the objective standards, which are very clear, they’ll be very very clear and spelled out, you fast-forward right to approval,” Lawson said.

Vince Robertson, Sussex County’s assistant attorney, said at the workshop last week that the county will need to restructure its application review process, as it previously required public hearings.

“We have to develop a new set of standards of the process, how we’re going to get through from point A to point B on that,” he said.

Robertson also noted that the county is currently working on establishing objective standards to base by-right applications off of. The county will also need to rethink aspects of its comprehensive plan, like the future land-use map.

“It’s different and it’s going to be a heavier lift because it goes from aspirational to actual in the future landing map,” Robertson said. “Again, it takes out that subsequent opportunity to maybe correct things or get it right on the public hearing end of things, on the actual parcel-by-parcel landing application.”

The change in by-right approvals was enacted upon the law being adopted, and applies to every community in the state.

What else is expected of local governments?

All three counties must rezone land to match their future land-use map within a year of adopting their comprehensive plan.

If a county misses that deadline, rezoning applications in line with the future land-use map must be approved unless the county submits written findings that show the rezoning plan does not meet requirements. The county has 21 days to make sure an application is complete, and final action is due 120 days later. Denials must be submitted in writing and cite standards as to why a project was denied.

Once submitted, comprehensive plans will be reviewed by Gov. Matt Meyer for certification. If the plan is rejected and sent back to the community, they will have 45 days to revise and resubmit the plan. Kane said that jurisdictions may have to back up some of their previous deadlines when it comes to the comprehensive plan.

The Delaware State Housing Authority will work with the Office of State Planning Coordination on publishing an annual public report on local governments’ progress toward affordable housing plans. That is expected by May 2028.

For Sussex County, the next comprehensive plan is due in December 2028. Lawson said the county is in the beginning stages of drafting it, and that county staff are working on building objective standards to review residential development applications.