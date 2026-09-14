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Delaware’s congressional leaders awarded NeighborGood Partners $2 million to support a planned affordable housing community in Sussex County, as the nation continues to face a shortage of affordable homes.

For many Americans, and more notably, Delawareans, buying a home has become increasingly difficult as housing prices and mortgage rates continue to rise.

Delaware needs an estimated 24,400 additional homes by 2030 to keep up with projected demand, according to the Delaware State Housing Authority’s 2023 Housing Needs Assessment. Sussex County accounts for more than half of that projected need, with the report saying that about 13,400 additional housing units are needed by the end of the decade.

The town of Laurel is looking to address that shortage with a new community focused on homeownership.

Meadow View, a planned 245-home development along Discount Land Road, is being developed by NeighborGood Partners, a Dover-based nonprofit that works on affordable housing and community development.

Patricia Kelleher, vice president for real estate development at NeighborGood Partners, said the organization purchased 78 acres for the project using $3 million from American Rescue Plan Act funding.

“We were able to purchase 78 acres in Laurel on Discount Land Road. There, we intend to build 245 units for sale housing, [at] a mixture of types and prices,” Kelleher said.

She said that 121 units will be single-family homes, 64 will be town homes and 60 will be duplexes.

“It’s ideally located with easy access to downtown Laurel and all the amenities and resources offered on Route 13 and its environs,” she added.