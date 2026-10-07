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U.S. Sen. Chris Coons joined the president of the University of Delaware, professors and researchers Wednesday to celebrate its new AI Institute for Human-AI Cooperation.

The center aims to develop “human-centered” artificial intelligence — personalized AI models that could support physical therapists by helping to create treatment plans tailored to a patient’s individual needs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 7 people in the U.S. are living with movement-related disabilities.

The University of Delaware-led effort is funded by a $21.5 million U.S. National Science Foundation grant and includes Delaware State University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Florida and Princeton University.

Coons said that while there have recently been several alarming reports of AI models going rogue, there are also optimistic signs that the technology can benefit society.

“Artificial intelligence is a word that strikes fear and hope into the hearts of millions,” he said. “We are at the very dawn of what will be the most dramatic, radical, sudden transformation in human history, and the possibilities on the positive side are enormous.”

University of Delaware officials say the institute will serve as a national hub for human‑centered AI.