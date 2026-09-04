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The Sussex County Council adopted a measure that protects trees from ongoing and widespread development, after months of discussion and debate. Prior to the council’s unanimous vote Tuesday, the county did not have a forest protection law written in its code.

The adopted law requires developers to preserve at least 30% of forests on properties in growth areas, or 50% in rural areas. The county’s Future Land Use Map designates growth and rural areas.

“Passing this ordinance was crucial to protecting one of the qualities that makes Sussex County such a special place,” County Council Vice President John L. Rieley said in a statement. “Trees are an essential part of our landscape, and quality of life. This vote is a bold step forward to preserve the natural beauty and character of Sussex County for generations to come.”

Forest preservation has been an ongoing topic of discussion for the county for years, dating back as far back as when the county had begun to work on its 2018 Comprehensive Plan. That’s according to Rich Borrasso, a board member with Sussex Preservation Coalition, a local environmental advocacy group that has rallied in favor of protecting forests from development.

Kent County and New Castle County included forest preservation standards in their codes before Sussex.

“What the public wanted in terms of saving trees wasn’t something that was outlandish,” Borrasso told WHYY News. “It was just to be consistent with the thought that trees are just as important in Sussex as they are in the other counties.”

Borrasso said the ordinance is ultimately a step in the right direction.

“It’s been such a hard fought battle to get a forest preservation ordinance, like all of our neighboring jurisdictions,” Borrasso said.

Sussex County has the most forestland in Delaware. However, it lost an estimated 43,000 acres of forests between 1998 and 2021 from development, according to the state forest service.

The adopted ordinance was initially proposed at a council meeting in April, as recommended by the Sussex County Land Use Reform Working Group. The group formed in 2025, with its main purpose being to review land use trends and provide recommendations to update the county’s zoning codes.

The county’s Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the proposed preservation ordinance in early June, later recommending that it be approved.

The county council held its own public hearing on the measure in July, receiving about 50 written public comments on the matter. At that meeting, the council voted to defer action on the ordinance for further consideration.

Since then, the council has reviewed potential amendments to the written ordinance three times.

County Councilmember Matt Lloyd said at this week’s meeting that it was important for the council to adopt the measure, as it helps decide Sussex County’s future. However, the council must strike a balance.

“If every field became a subdivision, if every wooded tract disappears, if every road becomes overwhelmed, then growth may have succeeded on paper while Sussex County itself lost something,” Lloyd said. “At the same time, if we regulate people so heavily that families can’t use their land, farmers lose value and responsible investment leaves, then we failed the county in an entirely different way.”

The law will go into effect in December.