After the intense set, Delco native and bassist Liam Wilson said the festival is a chance for them to support a cause that makes a tangible difference.

“I think it’s a great cause,” Wilson said. “It feels good to kind of piggyback on something that actually has some substance behind it, you know?”

Despite the band’s New Jersey roots, vocalist Dimitri Minakakis said during their show that they “never fit in wherever we went,” but that all changed when they played Philadelphia back in the day.

“You guys have made us feel like we are from Philly,” Minakakis said. “This is my favorite place to play … If you saw us at the TLA, the Trocadero, the Church and our all-time favorite, Stalag 13, if you know, you know. This is for you, Philly. Our hearts, my heart, is definitely in this city, and thank you for coming and watching us.”