Philly Music Fest celebrates 10 years of growing the area’s music scene
Since starting in 2017, the festival has expanded from two days to a full week. Headliners included The Dillinger Escape Plan and Sweet Pill.
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Philly Music Fest celebrated a decade of highlighting the region’s most impactful artists while showcasing the scene’s future with a packed week of intimate shows at independent venues.
How sticking to its roots led to its ‘incremental growth’
In 2017, Greg and Jenn Seltzer held the festival’s first iteration at one venue across two nights. This year, six venues hosted more than two dozen acts, a testament to the festival’s growth over the past decade.
“A lot of people say, ‘10 years? This has been going on for 10 years? Where have I been?’ I was like, ‘Well, it wasn’t nine shows in seven days at six venues for 10 years,’” Greg said. “If someone’s looking to create an impact, and kind of a lasting impact, I think incremental growth of this festival is something that people should take notice of.”
He said the growth is mainly because the festival sticks true to its roots and three core tenets: getting artists paid, getting the venues paid and raising money for music education.
“If it doesn’t check all three, we’re not doing it,” Seltzer said.
How the scene plays a role in ‘lifting each other up’
Acts such as Mt. Joy, Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy have played previous festivals, as both up-and-coming artists and as cornerstones of the city’s music scene.
Clover Stieve, a singer-songwriter who released her debut album, “Born To Live,” less than a month ago, opened for Mo Lowda & the Humble at Johnny Brenda’s in Fishtown on Wednesday.
While based in Frenchtown, New Jersey, Stieve grew up there and in Bucks County and would often take trips to Philly to see concerts.
After her parents passed, she inherited their home in Frenchtown, where she ultimately recorded her debut album, tackling the intense grief she experienced dealing with that situation. With Philly only an hour away, it offered her a great opportunity to plant roots and regularly connect with the city’s music scene.
“I feel so shocked how welcoming the Philly music scene has been for me in a way that nowhere else has,” Stieve said. “Being a musician is hard, you know this industry is hard, but everyone here is so supportive … Everyone is sharing resources. Everyone is really lifting each other.”
Seltzer first met Stieve at an Inside Hustle event, which helps artists network with members of the music industry in Philly.
“Clover came out and said, ‘I’d love to play, here’s my records. Here’s my music,’” Seltzer said. “Now she’s opening up Johnny Brenda’s tonight. So yeah, the relationships matter.”
“I just feel so honored that I’ve been asked to play Philly Music Fest,” Stieve said. “All around, it feels like a really big moment for me in my career and also specifically within the Philly community.
The Dillinger Escape Plan left their hearts in Philly during intimate show
The festival showcases up-and-coming artists while giving more influential acts a chance to return and reconnect with Philadelphia through intimate performances.
This year, The Dillinger Escape Plan played a sold-out show at Underground Arts on Thursday filled with mosh pits, polyrhythms and enough riffs to satisfy both hardcore and metal fans.
After the intense set, Delco native and bassist Liam Wilson said the festival is a chance for them to support a cause that makes a tangible difference.
“I think it’s a great cause,” Wilson said. “It feels good to kind of piggyback on something that actually has some substance behind it, you know?”
Despite the band’s New Jersey roots, vocalist Dimitri Minakakis said during their show that they “never fit in wherever we went,” but that all changed when they played Philadelphia back in the day.
“You guys have made us feel like we are from Philly,” Minakakis said. “This is my favorite place to play … If you saw us at the TLA, the Trocadero, the Church and our all-time favorite, Stalag 13, if you know, you know. This is for you, Philly. Our hearts, my heart, is definitely in this city, and thank you for coming and watching us.”
Sweet Pill comes back around for hometown redemption gig
The next night, Philly-based indie rockers Sweet Pill packed the same venue for a sold-out performance featuring similarly intense mosh pits, crowd surfers and a reenergized outfit at the top of their game.
After releasing their sophomore album earlier this year, the band hit the road the same day it came out. As quickly as it got started, things fell apart just as fast, and the tour was cancelled. On top of burnout from a busy schedule, vocalist Zayna Youssef lost her voice.
“It was really defeating because we just did all this work and the payoff was to play these shows,” Youssef said. “And my instrument wasn’t there, and I was freaking out. I was not having a good time.”
Guitarist Jayce Williams said the break followed three years of nonstop work, and that the reset has allowed the group to return to the road ready to give their all.
“It was a huge shift and change what happened in the spring, but coming back and seeing the response that we’re getting from the crowds is really, really heartwarming and special,” Williams said.
The gig was the band’s second sold-out show in the city this year after playing Union Transfer in March. The band has played nearly every venue available in the city, and for Williams, it was cool to check another venue off the list.
“The industry’s falling apart and places like this [independent venues], it’s harder to keep them afloat,” Williams said. “So beyond that, the fact that a place like this can exist in this area is insanely cool.”
Guitarist and vocalist Sean McCall said it was a special experience to play such an intimate show in front of family and friends.
“It’s such a blessing to do what we do,” McCall said. “It’s a dream; none of us would want it any other way.”
After the week of shows wraps up, Philly Music Fest will make a $100,000 donation across multiple education efforts, including Rock To The Future, Settlement Music School, Musicopia, Play On, Philly, Beyond The Bars, Philadelphia Youth Orchestra and Key of She.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
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