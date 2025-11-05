What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Plans to bring more affordable housing to Delaware’s Kent County are now underway through the Cottage Community at Murphy Farms. The project comes with an estimated price tag of $17 million to $25 million.

While there are still many hurdles to overcome, land now owned by the Murphy family near Frederica would be transformed into a thoughtfully designed community where affordability and sustainability meet.

The plans are an expansion of the Little Living community created in Sussex County in recent years. The opportunity emerged when Little Living’s founder and president George Meringolo learned about the property while undergoing medical treatment. Rather than simply selling it for a large profit, the Murphy family expressed a desire to invest in a community with better intentions.

The project will be right off Rt. 1, near the Delaware Turf Spots Complex that covers about 22.5 acres.

A self-sustaining community

“On that 22 and a half acres, there’ll be approximately 172 houses. There will be a number of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom, which will be sold,” Meringolo said. “Those selling prices will start at about $110,000 for the one bedroom, $120,000 for the two bedroom, and about $130,000 for the three bedroom. Those prices would be firmed up as we get closer to it because you don’t know what’s happening with the cost of materials and those kinds of things.”

In addition to individual homes for sale, Little Living plans around 30 townhouses for rent at about $1,200 each month with utilities included.

“This project will also include a clubhouse. It’ll include self-store sheds that people can rent if they need more room for storage. It’ll include a laundromat for people to take care of their laundry,” he said. “On the outside edge is probably going to be a convenience store with a gas station, so people can pick up day-to-day needs that they need. And there’ll also probably be something like a McDonald’s.”

“It’s really a self-contained little community. It’s going to be powered by solar panels. I think it’s a very, very nice addition to the area,” he added.

To preserve the character and upkeep of the neighborhood, homeowners will lease the land rather than own it outright, ensuring funds are available for maintenance and common area care.

“We will have enough money every month to make sure that the grass is cut, that the houses are maintained on the outside, that the roads are maintained, that it does not fall into disrepair,” he said.