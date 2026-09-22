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Environmental regulators in New Jersey have fined the company building a controversial data center in Vineland more than $1 million for operating 62 natural gas-powered generators without a permit.

The 300-megawatt data center, with its initial phases already approved and under construction, is being developed by DataOne for the Nebius Group to support infrastructure for artificial intelligence as part of a $17 billion deal with Microsoft.

Thermal drone images of the facility using natural gas power-generating equipment were published by the media outlet Floodlight.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection told WHYY News last month that DataOne does not have a permit for power generators, nor had they submitted an application for a permit.

“This enforcement action – by far the largest ever taken against a data center in New Jersey and possibly one of the largest such actions in the nation – sends a clear message that these facilities will not be constructed or operated with impunity in this state,” DEP Commissioner Ed Potosnak said in a statement.

“The [Gov. Mikie] Sherrill administration demands accountability and corporate responsibility in the construction and operation of data centers and is committed to putting in place legal and regulatory guardrails that protect ratepayers, communities and the environment.”

The move comes after the state of Virginia issued a $2.5 million fine last week to a Microsoft data center for exceeding emissions limits last year.

In New Jersey, regulators observed natural gas power-generating equipment during an inspection of the site in Vineland on July 29. The power generators were not observed during the DEP’s last previous site inspection in December 2025.