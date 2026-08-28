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Residents in Vineland, New Jersey say they want answers after a controversial data center was accused of operating natural gas powered generators without a permit.

The 300-megawatt data center, with its initial phases already approved and under construction, is being developed by DataOne for the Nebius Group to support infrastructure for artificial intelligence as part of a $17 billion deal with Microsoft.

Thermal drone images of the facility using natural gas power-generating equipment were published by media outlet Floodlight.

DataOne does not have a permit for power generators, nor have they submitted an application for a permit, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

In a statement, a spokesman for the DEP said the agency observed natural gas power-generating equipment during an inspection of the site on July 29.

The DEP has asked the facility for more information, the spokesman said. It’s not clear whether the data center would receive a violation for the activity.

“The DEP will make a full compliance determination after receiving and reviewing this information,” the spokesperson said.

It’s not the first time the developers have come under fire for work on the data center. Earlier this month, DataOne received stop-work notices after it began construction to make way for a liquefied natural gas tank and fuel cell units that had yet to receive approval from the city.

Some residents have said they don’t trust the developers, and are concerned about air emissions. Though cleaner than coal, natural gas powered engines release pollutants like nitrogen oxides.

“I live close to the site. I breathe that air, my kids breathe in that air,” said Zac Landicini, a Vineland resident who has led a grassroots campaign against the development of the data center. “They never got the approval for these pollution-spewing generators, which they probably would have gotten if they would have followed the process anyway, but it’s just that they just have no regard for the process.”

DataOne has not responded to a request for comment.