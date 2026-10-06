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The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has finalized a new plan to clean up arsenic contamination at the site of a former chemical company in Vineland, New Jersey.

The Vineland Chemical Company produced arsenic-based herbicides and fungicides between 1949 and 1994. The company improperly stored arsenic salts in open piles, lagoons and chicken coops, causing widespread contamination in the area, according to the EPA.

The contamination continues to impact groundwater, sediment and nearby floodplain areas. The EPA said the cleanup efforts will address arsenic in the soil beneath the groundwater table.

“Finalizing this cleanup plan marks a critical step in addressing a vexing and persistent source of arsenic contamination at the Vineland Chemical site,” said Michael Martucci, EPA regional administrator, in a statement. “Arsenic-contaminated soil beneath the groundwater table continues to affect groundwater, sediment, and nearby floodplain areas. EPA’s plan directly targets that remaining source, builds on decades of cleanup progress, and will help protect human health and the environment for years to come.”