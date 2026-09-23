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Delaware residents who rely on private wells can now test their drinking water for toxic PFAS chemicals free of charge as part of a new state initiative.

State agencies are using federal grants, as well as funding from a PFAS contamination settlement from chemical manufacturers DuPont, Chemours and Corteva, to help residents test and treat their private well water.

About 20% of residents in Delaware rely on private wells for their drinking water because they live too far from a municipally operated or investor-owned water supply.

These water providers are required under state law to test and treat PFAS to levels of almost zero by 2029. However, private wells aren’t state or federally regulated, leaving those homeowners on their own.

Under the new initiative, private well water will be tested for 40 different types of PFAS chemicals and other contaminants at no cost. Residents may also qualify for funding to pay for filtration systems.

The program is led by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Department of Health and Social Services.

“We’re trying to bring to light not only the issue of PFAS within the state, but also the standard drinking water parameters,” said Todd Keyser, a hydrologist at DNREC. “As a well owner within the state, it is primarily your responsibility to ensure that you’re consuming good water.”