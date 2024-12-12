From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Toxic PFAS chemicals have been detected in household dust sampled inside residents’ homes in New Castle, Del., according to a new investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The city has a history of PFAS contamination associated with the National Guard’s use of firefighting foam at a base at the Wilmington Airport in New Castle.

The so-called “forever chemicals” have since been removed from public drinking water in the city.

However, residents continue to have exceedingly high levels of PFAS in their blood — likely from drinking contaminated water for many years — according to a CDC study published in 2022.

But as the most recent CDC study shows, drinking contaminated water is not the only pathway to exposure, researchers say.

New Castle residents are also exposed to PFAS particles throughout their homes. In some cases, PFAS detected in household dust samples directly correlates with chemical levels in their blood, according to the study from the CDC’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry published this week.

“PFAS contamination is vast and complex and this latest report underscores that exposure likely goes well beyond drinking water,” said Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin in a statement. “Unfortunately, PFAS is not a problem with a quick and easy solution. This issue did not occur overnight and finding solutions will take time. But we are making progress.”

PFAS chemicals have tainted the water, air and soil across the country for decades. The chemicals have been widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware, waterproof clothing and some food packaging, as well as in firefighting foam.

Water supplies located near military bases and airports — from Bucks and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania to the cities of New Castle and Dover in Delaware — have been particularly impacted by the historical use of firefighting foam.

Almost half of drinking water in the U.S. contains PFAS, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The consequences of exposure to PFAS are long-lasting — the compounds can stay in the environment and the human bloodstream for years. The chemicals have been linked to some cancers, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis, developmental delays in children and other health conditions.

There have been numerous lawsuits against companies that manufacture and use the chemicals, such as DuPont and its successor companies and 3M, alleging they knew about the dangers as early as the 1960s.