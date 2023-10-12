Sharrieff Stewart doesn’t even try to fight back the tears and sobs, to camouflage her perpetual grief.

More than three years after her 23-year-old daughter Alexus Cumberbatch was shot to death on a Wilmington street, Stewart is once again struggling to talk about the tragedy.

For this telling of her daughter’s death, in the basement of a church in Northeast Wilmington, Stewart has an audience of other women who share her heartache.

She’s speaking to, and being encouraged by, about 20 women who call themselves We Are The Moms. All have lost a son or daughter to the relentless wave of gun violence that has plagued Delaware’s largest city for a quarter-century.

Cumberbatch, known as Lil Lex, was a bystander hit by a stray bullet after a member of the notorious NorthPak gang rained a hail of gunfire on a corner in the Browntown neighborhood, according to Stewart. A teenage boy also was killed, and two men were wounded. No one has been charged in the mass shooting.

With Stewart still so overcome with grief that she can’t even start her story without faltering, the other ladies pick her up.

“It’s ok, baby,’’ one says softly.

“Come on,’’ another coaxes.

“We’re here for you,’’ calls a third reassuring voice. “You got it.”

So Stewart, still weeping, shares the agony seemingly as raw as the night she waited with dread at Wilmington Hospital while yards away, inside the emergency room, doctors and nurses tried in vain to save her child’s life.

“I just feel like because of how she was killed and who killed her that I’m never going to get justice because there’s so many bodies, all these guys, and she’s just a number to the police department,’’ Stewart says, pausing every few words in an effort to gather the resolve to continue.

Stewart says a detective told her the gunman was later killed in a retaliatory shooting, a cycle of bloodshed that Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos and his predecessor Robert Tracy say has defined Wilmington’s persistent epidemic of gun violence.

Since 2017, 176 people have been shot to death and another 744 wounded by gunfire, making the city of 71,000 people one of the most violent per capita in America.

Stewart explains how her daughter’s slaying enacts a heavy daily toll on her, and how she has fought to persevere through the pain by finishing school and becoming a phlebotomist.

“I’m struggling with life. I am depressed, and I have anxiety and I take medication,’’ Stewart says. “I pray every day that I don’t take my life.”

With every halting word, the other women do their utmost to comfort Stewart.

“Hmmm, mmmm,’’ says one.

“Take your time,’’ calls another.

And that’s the point, and the purpose, of these women who gather to commiserate and share a meal over tears and even laughter. They give each other the space to grieve, to do it together.

City Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver, who also has had family members and close friends killed by gun violence, has organized the women over the last two years and even helped some get access to grief counseling.

Oliver says the women are drawn together in no small part because all face the stigma that somehow they are to blame.

“They weren’t crappy mothers,” Oliver said, noting that the vast majority have decent jobs. “They were average single parents doing the best they can to raise a boy.”

One night this spring, the women were recognized on the floor of City Council, where members applauded as the women, wearing white and red “We Are The Moms” t-shirts, their expressions solemn, stood side by side in chambers.

On the night Stewart spoke in the church basement, Chief Campos came with the head of his Criminal Investigative Division and a civilian investigator who’s working on cold cases.

During his session with the women, Campos and his aides listened and took notes, then met with them afterward to get details to pass on to detectives.

Before hearing the women’s stories, Campos said he appreciated that they are spending time together and bonding.

“One of the things that is really important always is remembering the victims,’’ Campos said. “Even though they may be cold cases, we don’t forget that someone actually lost a brother or son, sister, or father or uncle. It’s also just as tragic for the people they leave behind.”