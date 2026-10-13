‘May have engaged in misconduct’: Delaware senators file ethics complaint against Trump-appointed federal appeals judge
Sens. Coons, Blunt Rochester questioned the time the judge devoted to her late husband’s now-defunct ad firm and its political direction.
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Delaware’s two U.S. senators never wanted Jennifer Lee Mascott to serve on the federal appeals court that rules on cases from their state, and now they have filed a formal ethics complaint about her conduct.
Mascott, a conservative legal scholar from Washington, D.C., who previously served in both Trump administrations, had never been a judge before the president nominated her to the Philadelphia-based U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals last year.
The Republican lawyer also had no ties to Delaware except ownership of a vacation home in Bethany Beach. Nor is she a member of the Delaware bar.
Delaware’s Democratic Sens. Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester complained last year that her ascension to the post would end the longstanding practice of having two judges from Delaware on the court that also handles matters emanating from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the Virgin Islands.
“Her key qualification appears to be that she works in President Trump’s White House Counsel’s Office,” the duo said then in a joint statement. “She has never been a judge of any kind, yet she is nominated to one of the highest judicial posts in the country.”
And now, after Mascott spent a year on the 14-member Philadelphia-based appeals court, Coons and Rochester have filed an ethics complaint against her.
Citing an August story in Politico about Mascott’s work for her late husband’s public relations firm Aderfo, and her dearth of written opinions, Coons and Blunt Rochester want the court to review whether she’s violated the Code of Conduct for United States Judges.
The senators’ complaint focuses on these two allegations reported by Politico:
- Several employees at Aderfo, which has since gone out of business, described Mascott as being “intimately involved in the firm’s day-to-day work” for at least six months after becoming a jurist in America’s second-highest court.
- Mascott hired consultants with deep ties to the Republican Party, and at least two clients severed ties with Aderfo because “they felt Mascott was taking the firm in a more partisan direction.”
Coons and Rochester want Third Circuit Executive Margaret Wiegand to review whether she violated a rule concerning outside work and political activity.
“We want to ensure that the judges serving our state on the Third Circuit are fully committed to doing their best work, free from undue distraction or unethical conduct,” they said in the letter.
Blunt Rochester would not agree to an interview, but Coons told WHYY News he felt compelled to act on what Politico and other media outlets revealed about the fledgling judge who serves on a court only surpassed by the U.S. Supreme Court. The appeals court has 12 regional circuits.
“I think it’s important that members of the federal judiciary focus exclusively on their job as a jurist,” Coons said. “And once it was brought to my attention that there’d been repeated press accounts of complaints by former employees of the business that she ran into the ground, I thought it was worthy of consideration because it raised a potential violation of the federal judicial code of conduct.”
Mascott succeeded Kent Jordan, a longtime Delaware corporate lawyer, federal prosecutor and U.S. District Court judge before joining the appeals court. The other Delaware-based judge on the appeals court is Tamika R. Montgomery-Reeves.
Mascott did not respond to a request from WHYY News to discuss the complaint by the Delaware senators.
Wiegand said she could not comment.
Did ‘outside activities’ interfere with ‘judicial activities’?
The complaint notes that Mascott was permitted to be involved in Adfero because the code says a federal judge “may serve as an officer, director, active partner, manager, advisor, or employee of a business only if the business is closely held and controlled by members of the judge’s family.”
However, the code also stipulates that working for a family business “may be prohibited if it takes too much time or involves misuse of judicial prestige.”
The complaint says that Mascotto’s “day-to-day management described by Politico would seem to take ‘too much time’ and thus exceed what the code permits.”
The senators also noted that since joining the bench, Mascott has written only three opinions — two of them barely a page long.
“Because most other judges on the Third Circuit have written far more in the same amount of time, we are concerned that Judge Mascott’s outside activities may have taken time away from judicial activities.”
The Code of Conduct also states judges “should refrain from political activity,” but the complaint notes that Politico wrote that Adfero’s website “boasts examples of its marketing campaigns designed to ‘influence elected officials.’”
The senators’ complaint says it “seems clear that a significant component of such work — i.e., making hiring decisions based on an individual’s political bona fides or actively changing the partisan direction of that firm, represents the type of political activity” the code prohibits.
Adfero closed June 30, according to press accounts, and its former website can no longer be found.
“We are concerned that by dedicating extensive time and attention to her role in Adfero, Judge Mascott may have engaged in misconduct,” the complaint states.
Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond who studies the federal courts, said judicial ethics rules “are not entirely clear” but that Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has valid questions about Mascott’s conduct.
“It’s a legitimate concern, protecting the interests of Delawareans who he represents, and his own very attentive, completely professional interest in protecting the Delaware seats on the Third Circuit,” Tobias said.
“I think [Coons] was correct in saying that there are questions to be asked. Whether this is the ideal forum to do that in, I’m not sure. I think it’s a close question on the merits of the ethics of it,” he added.
Tobias said he suspects the Third Circuit’s chief judge, Michael A. Chagares, will ask Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to refer the matter to one of the other 12 regional circuits, rather than put himself in “the awkward position” of investigating a judicial colleague.
Wilmington lawyer Tom Neuberger, a former member of the advisory committee to the Third Circuit, said he doubted that Mascott violated the ethical rules.
“It says you, as a judge, can be involved in a closely held family business,” Neuberger said. “And that’s what happened. Her husband died and you’ve got to wind the business down.”
He also accused Coons and Blunt Rochester of making a partisan attack based on what he called Politico’s “hit job” on Mascott.
He said the two senators “are pissed” because their home state president and fellow Democrat, Joe Biden, didn’t take the opportunity to nominate someone to replace Jordan before leaving office.
Jordan had announced his retirement six months before Trump was inaugurated for his second term in January 2025.
“This all happened because the Democratic Party screwed up,” Neuberger said. “And now, we’ve got two Democrats attacking the judicial independence in the Third Circuit, saying, ‘Hey, we got a judge up there who’s violating ethical rules. I guess in the end we’ll have to question any decisions that come out from her because she doesn’t have any ethics?’”
Coons said a complaint about outside work and political activity, regardless of who holds the judgeship, deserves to be reviewed.
“What matters to me about this complaint is about the conduct of the sitting judge on the Third Circuit currently,” Coons said.
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