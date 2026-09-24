New Jersey activists push lawmakers to make fossil fuel companies pay for climate damage
The proposal would require the state’s fossil fuel companies to pay $50 billion for their greenhouse gas contributions.
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Climate activists rallied outside the New Jersey State House on Thursday as lawmakers returned from summer recess, urging them to pass legislation that would require fossil fuel companies to help fund the state’s climate recovery efforts.
The rally follows a summer when New Jersey saw heavy rain, flash flooding and a heat wave that killed 29 people. In the wake of federal environmental rollbacks, organizers emphasized the need for the state government to ensure funding to fight climate change and rebuild from climate-related disasters.
“[The Federal Emergency Management Agency] has been dismantled, and the [Environmental Protection Agency] has been pretty much stripped down to the bones,” said Chris Sotiro, executive director for Climate Revolution Action Network. “New Jersey as it stands doesn’t have a dedicated funding source for climate resilience in our state budget. We desperately need to figure out something quick or else a lot of communities are going to continue facing problems.”
Climate change has already cost the state billions. From 2011 to 2014, the state experienced 14 disasters that cost taxpayers $7.9 billion, according to Rebuild by Design. A 2025 state report also warned that climate change threatens infrastructure, housing markets and the tourism industry.
The “Polluters Pay to Make New Jersey More Affordable Act” would apply to companies that have contributed more than 1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases globally since 1995 and operated or sold fossil fuels in New Jersey. The bill aims to raise $50 billion for infrastructure and grid updates, flood protection projects and preventative health care programs.
Russell Eidmann-Hicks, a retired Holmdel minister, remembers helping his community rebuild from Hurricane Sandy. He said he sees the need for accountability as climate change effects intensify.
“It’s obviously getting worse,” Eidmann-Hicks said. “It’s unjust to have the polluters who are causing the problem get off scot-free. They’re fighting for immunity when they need to pay for the damage they’ve done.”
Critics of the legislation say it will raise energy costs and take away jobs from New Jerseyans.
Bob Considine, chief communications officer for The New Jersey Business and Industry Association, said the bill will worsen New Jersey’s hostile business climate while forcing energy companies to raise their costs to consumers.
“You can’t expect companies to be retroactively fined $50 billion for legally providing a product that is essential to our survival and just expect them to swallow it,” Considine said.
Activists and organizers point to evidence showing that fossil fuel companies knew for decades the impact fossil fuels could have on the environment and should be held accountable. And Sotiro said the legislation would offer financial benefits for communities and industries in the long run.
“People don’t really understand the long-term gains of making the state more resilient so that in the future people don’t have to leave, communities don’t get upended and even industry remains,” Sotiro said.
After rallying, activists moved inside the State House, where they hoped to speak with legislators. The bill has not gone to a vote in either chamber and is not currently on the voting calendar, but supporters hope to push lawmakers to put the bill up to a vote.
Charlie Kratovil, an organizer with Food and Water Watch, said he hopes their presence at the State House reflects the urgency of taking climate action.
“We’re not gonna pass up an opportunity to speak with legislators directly and put the pressure on,” Kratovil said. “Because we’re feeling the pressure in terms of the cost we’re all paying.”
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