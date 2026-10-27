‘Ghostship Overfalls’ preserves historic landmark in Lewes, Delaware, through spooky measures
The Lightship Overfalls, a nearly 100-year-old ship, is maintained by a volunteer group. This year, they’re offering a haunted tour as a fundraiser.
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Haunted houses are a given during the Halloween season, but this year in Lewes, scares aren’t limited to the land. Visitors are able to hop aboard a 114-foot historic ship for a spooky experience.
The Lightship Overfalls is a National Historic Landmark in Delaware that has been preserved as a museum. It’s docked right off Pilottown Road. In February, USA Today named it one of the top-10 maritime museums in the country. The Overfalls Foundation, a volunteer-led nonprofit, preserves, maintains and operates the ship.
But this October, the nautical craft is transformed into a haunted vessel. The foundation is hosting “Ghostship Overfalls,” a fundraising effort that goes toward preserving the nearly 100-year-old ship.
Dave Shook, president of the foundation, said he got the idea for the haunted tour after watching “Spirits of the Shore” on a local news station. It featured reporters exploring areas believed to be haunted across the Delmarva region, including the lightship.
“They stayed overnight in the ship, and they verified the presence of paranormal activity,” Shook said.
When asked if he personally noticed any paranormal activity, Shook recounted a time he was working on the lightship late at night.
“I heard the loudest bang, like somebody dropped a metal tool or something in the ship. And I really got chills, and I just felt as if it was time to go home, and I left,” Shook said.
The foundation had difficulty with fundraising this summer, Shook said. Normally, they hold tours from May to October, and charge $5 per ticket to fund the ship’s maintenance. Due to this summer’s heat, the foundation was limited in being open for tours, since the ship gets too hot for visitors to go inside.
Shook said the haunted tour could help raise money needed for maintenance.
“I said, ‘Let’s try to do this,’” Shook said. “And it was a crazy idea ‘til it wasn’t. And now, it’s tremendously successful, and it’s going to help us float the boat, literally.”
The Lightship Overfalls is in need of dredging, as the boat is currently sitting in mud.
“We need to have the slip dredged so we can have it towed to the drydock and have it painted, have the skin underneath done again so that we can keep it going,” Shook said.
In addition, the ship is in need of a hull inspection and other repairs.
To put together the ghostship, the foundation recruited Rehoboth Beach resident David Ehrhart.
The ship is decorated in professional-grade Halloween props supplied by Ehrhart, including skeletons, headstones, statues and animatronics. He had previously wanted to open a haunted house in the area, and welcomed the opportunity to do so with the foundation.
Ehrhart also said it was important to make sure that the tour wouldn’t be too scary.
“It’s hard to scare people in a ship when they’re walking down a very narrow aisle, and it’s all steel around them, and they jump back and hit their head or something,” Ehrhart said. “So, we have to be very careful with that. We’re not doing jump scares.”
In addition, students with Cape Henlopen High School’s theater department and some of the foundation’s volunteers play sailors, donning ghostly make-up and naval regalia.
“The high school kids sit downstairs with nasty looks on their face, and they watch the people eyeball them as they walk by,” Shook said.
The history behind the Lightship Overfalls
Lightships, as suggested by the name, are boats that function as lighthouses in areas that are too deep or aren’t suited for lighthouse construction.
“This is a very historic vessel. Not so much because of her life or the things that she did. This isn’t a combatant. It’s not a ship that was engaged in any battles,” said Tony Palm, a U.S. Navy veteran and board member of the Overfalls Foundation.
The ships were historically part of the U.S. Lighthouse Service, which merged with the U.S. Coast Guard in 1939.
According to Ted Hack, another foundation board member and a retired U.S. Navy captain, lightships typically had 11 people on board at all times. The ships stayed in a fixed location unless life was at risk.
“Those ships were out there the entire time because they were a navigation aid and a warning to ships to stay away from the shallow water,” Hack said.
The first lightship in the U.S. dates back to 1820. They all eventually went out of commission in 1983, being replaced by large, stationary buoys.
The Lightship Overfalls was built in 1938, but originally had a different name. Hack said that a ship was typically named after the shoals it protects. Before coming to Lewes, the lightship served mainly in the Northeast, with its last dusty station located off Boston Harbor.
“When it came here as a donation to the city, it had Boston written on the side of the ship,” Hack said. “They named it ‘Overfalls’ because that was the nearest shoal that it protected.”
The overfalls are located between Cape May and Cape Henlopen.
The lightship was donated to the Lewes Historical Society to serve as a floating museum back in 1973, after it was taken out of service. By 1999, the ship had deteriorated significantly, and the historical society had tried to sell it. The Overfalls Foundation took over the ship’s operations in 2001, and began the restoration process.
The Overfalls Foundation is made up of about 140 volunteers, including tour guides, shopkeepers and the “Dirty Hands Gang” — a group of volunteers who visit the lightship every Tuesday and work to physically restore it. That includes repairing broken portholes, painting the ship, cleaning it and more.
Palm became a member of the Dirty Hands Gang about three and a half years ago after he moved to Lewes and discovered the lightship.
“I didn’t know what it was, but after 20 years in the Navy, I can tell the difference between a commercial ship and a military ship,” Palm said.
Palm said that the boat is in great shape considering its age. In 2011, the ship was declared a National Historic Landmark by the National Park Service. According to Palm, it’s the only maritime landmark in the state of Delaware.
Tickets for Ghostship Overfalls are $10 per person. The final ghost tour is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, though Shook said that he hopes it will return next year.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
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