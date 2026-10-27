Eagles fall 38-21 against Cowboys in 5th straight loss

Tanner McKee and the Philadelphia Eagles still had a potential victory within their grasp in the fourth quarter when the career backup threw a pass into the outstretched hands of DeMarvion Overshown.

The Cowboys linebacker raised the ball in celebration after making the clutch play the Eagles’ defense could not deliver.

Look at Dallas now, playing for a division title that’s up for grabs.

Dak Prescott threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns, two to CeeDee Lamb, and the Cowboys handed the Eagles their fifth straight loss, 38-21 on Monday night.

The Eagles (2-5) are spiraling into a disaster of a season with their longest skid since 2016.

Javonte Williams ran for a career-high 155 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys (3-4), who still have realistic designs on an NFC East title. The New York Giants lead the division at 4-2-1, and the Cowboys are the only team with two division victories.

“Come out, get a division win on the road in a hostile environment right before we get to go home for a couple of weeks, I think it was massive,” Prescott said.

Philadelphia lost eight straight games in 2012 and had a seven-game skid in 1994.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the rest of the season because of blood clots in his lungs. McKee provided little encouragement that he can turn the season around, completing 23 of 35 passes for 211 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Prescott finished long drives with scores that McKee was unable to match. The Eagles are 3-6 without Hurts since he became the starter in 2021.

With Dallas trailing 21-20 late in the third quarter, Lamb hauled in his second TD on a beautiful 16-yard floater from Prescott in the corner of the end zone. Prescott ran in the 2-point conversion for a 28-21 lead.

Brandon Aubrey kicked field goals of 55, 27 and 24 yards. The final kick extended Dallas’ lead to 31-21. Williams capped the scoring and the first 150-yard rushing game by a Dallas player since Ezekiel Elliott in 2018 with a 2-yard TD. The Cowboys finished with 204 yards rushing.

“Javonte, man, the power, the acceleration, it was there tonight. He looked great,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said.

Overshown sealed the win with the pick in his first game since he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1.

“Our division, we’re in it,” Overshown said.

Unlike the Eagles.

McKee orchestrated the first Eagles touchdown drive in the third quarter this season when they ran almost 10 minutes off the clock and he hit rookie Makai Lemon for a 4-yard touchdown and a 21-20 lead.

The Eagles didn’t score again and are running out of chances to salvage their season.

“Football is going to deal you some tough hands at times,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “Can you get up and keep fighting?”