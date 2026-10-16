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A federal regulatory agency has concluded that Energy Transfer’s pipelines have a “system-wide risk” of leaks similar to the one discovered last year in its Twin Oaks pipeline in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County, that contaminated drinking water sources with jet fuel.

As a result, the agency has ordered the firm to inspect and, if necessary, repair its pipelines.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, which oversees the transportation of hazardous materials across state lines, issued the corrective action order to Energy Transfer, parent company of Sunoco LP, in September after the company identified a 600-gallon crude oil pipeline leak in Macomb County, Michigan.

Energy Transfer did not respond to a request for comment.

PHMSA described the circumstances surrounding the Michigan leak as “similar” to those of the Twin Oaks pipeline failure in Upper Makefield that, per the agency’s preliminary investigation, continued undetected for 16 months, spilling what the company has estimated as more than 6,000 gallons of jet fuel.

Both leaks originated at a failed repair sleeve, the agency said.

The company could not locate repair records for the sleeves responsible for the two leaks, or those of hundreds of other sleeves installed in its pipeline systems, the agency said. Such documents “contain information that is necessary to verify the proper installation and ongoing integrity of repair sleeves,” officials wrote.

The agency found that a faulty Type-A sleeve repair was responsible for the Upper Makefield leak and ordered Sunoco LP in May 2025 to inspect and verify the integrity of all Type-A sleeve repairs along the length of the 105-mile Twin Oaks pipeline.

In June 2026, the agency issued a safety advisory for Type-A sleeve repairs for all hazardous liquid pipeline operators. Officials found that the repair responsible for the Michigan leak was a Type-B sleeve repair, which is similar to a Type-A repair with some structural differences.

The agency said the similarities in the sleeves that led to both leaks as well as the company’s “apparent inability” to detect them “[indicate] a system-wide risk of additional similar failures.”

“PHMSA finds a high likelihood that the same conditions underlying the MTC and Twin Oaks pipeline failures remain present in Energy Transfer’s other hazardous liquid pipeline systems and that those conditions could result in additional failures,” the agency said in the order.