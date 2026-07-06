New Jersey heat wave: 29 people died amid dangerous temps, officials say

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New Jersey officials said at least 29 people, ranging in age from their mid-30s to their 80s, have died from heat-related illnesses since last Tuesday.

“These numbers won’t be final until after the medical examiner has had a chance to complete their investigations,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Raymond Washington said during a press conference over the weekend when officials confirmed 19 deaths.

Washington said most deaths were reported in North and Central Jersey.

“Unfortunately, many of these individuals were found in homes without air conditioning,” he said. “A few were outside their residences, some on the street and some even in parked cars.”

A heatwave last year killed six people in the Garden State, Washington said.

“That just speaks to the severity of the current heat wave,” he said.

Temperatures soared into the high 90s and low 100s last week, with real-feel temperatures as high as 110 degrees.

Gov. Mike Sherrill said last week’s scorching heat affected people of all ages, not just older adults or those living with underlying health conditions.

“Extreme heat is the number one weather-related killer in America,” Sherrill said. “And this is the hottest stretch we’ve seen in over 14 years.”