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The Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is offering $2,500 for any information leading to an arrest for an apparent arson attempt on a mosque on Sunday.

Damage at the Northeast Philadelphia Islamic Center occurred in the early morning hours, according to a news release. A GoFundMe has raised more than $10,000. In a post on the fundraiser, it says a masked individual “lit something in a bag and threw it inside our masjid and left within seconds.”

The mosque opened in 2004 when about a dozen people began praying at a member’s house. The following year, they purchased a two-story house where worship services were being held regularly until the alleged arson. Northeast Philadelphia Islamic Center president Masukul Islam Khan said the mosque is more than a place of worship.

“It is a welcoming community center that has served families, neighbors, and people of all backgrounds for many years,” Khan said in a statement. “Any act of violence or hatred directed at a house of worship is an attack on the values of safety, religious freedom, and unity that our city cherishes.”