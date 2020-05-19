Police are investigating after multiple swastikas were found spray-painted across Center City over the weekend.

On Sunday, May 17, officers responded to reports of vandalism along the 1900 through 2300 blocks of Market Street.

The vandalism included a swastika with the word “Rome” spray-painted on a newsstand, two swastikas spray-painted on the pillars of a Market Street property, and another swastika spray-painted on a nearby vacant property.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw referred to the acts as “heinous,” adding that “acts of hate will not be tolerated in our city.”