Pennsylvania and New Jersey both ranked in the top five states that saw anti-Semitic incidents in 2019.

The ADL recorded 345 incidents in the Garden State in 2019 — the second-highest behind New York. Pennsylvania had the fifth most cases last year.

On average, the audit found as many as six anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. for each day of the calendar year. That includes five deaths directly linked to anti-Semitic violence and 91 individuals who were targeted in physical assaults.

On April 27, on the last day of Passover, 19-year-old John Earnest allegedly fired his assault rifle into a synagogue near San Diego, killing a woman and injuring three more.

On Dec. 10, David Anderson and Francine Graham, a couple who authorities said expressed hatred of Jews, allegedly killed three people inside a kosher grocery store in Jersey City.

Anderson and Graham are also accused of fatally shooting a police officer during a chance meeting at a cemetery before opening fire inside the market.

Less than three weeks later, on Dec. 28, Grafton Thomas allegedly stabbed five people after breaking into the home of a rabbi outside New York City, who was hosting a Hanukkah party at the time. One of the victims, another rabbi, died from his injuries three months later.

Goodman, the ADL regional director, said a two-pronged approach is needed to reduce anti-Semitic violence in the area and nationwide.

“Fighting the hate with education, with real information, with the truth, and also making sure that it can’t escalate and that the people who would do harm are deprived of the ability to do so,” said Goodman.

If you have experienced or witnessed an incident of bias, hatred or bigotry, you can report it to the ADL here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.