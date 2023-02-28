Krasner said more details on the suspect will be released in the coming days. Philadelphia Police believe the act of vandalism was deliberate.

Captain Tanisha Richardson serves in the 14th District. She announced to attendees the suspect is now in custody. She credited the footage shared of the incident, but also noted he had been stopped by police in the past.

“One of our officers at the 14th District, she apparently had had previous encounters with the suspect,” Richardson said. “Based on information provided by the officers, [detectives] did additional investigating and found out where the individual resided, went there, spoke to the manager of the location and just simply showed the manager the picture. They didn’t offer a name or anything. And sure enough, the man said, ‘Oh yeah, that’s such and such.’”

Ninth District Councilmember Anthony Phillips said in an interview with WHYY News his community was “shocked, horrified, and disgusted” by what had taken place.

“That is not what this community stands for,” Phillips said. “There is more than enough evidence that shows that different faith communities are always working together to serve others.”

Phillips believes the vandal should be charged with a hate crime, but that the individual is also in need of rehabilitation.

“At the end of the day, if there’s no education in terms of helping them understand what they did and why what they did is wrong, we’re not going to help the transition of that individual back into society, and we want that individual be back in society so they can teach other people what they learn from their mistake,” Phillips said.

Members of the community also said they were shocked by the vandalism.