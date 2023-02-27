Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

A mother, a two-year-old, and five teenagers are recovering from gunshot wounds after being shot in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood last Thursday night. Chalk circles mark where the bullets landed at the intersection of 31st and Norris streets, just a block away from the James G. Blaine K-8 School.

A handful of residents, activists, and politicians gathered at the intersection Friday to speak out against violence and offer resources.

Makai, 15, stopped by with his mother. He said the teens who were shot were friends, and he was nearby when it happened.

“I was right down the street from there,” he said. “That’s crazy. It’s sad.”

He’s come to expect gunfire in his neighborhood, and said he won’t feel safe until he leaves the city.

“All you can really do is look for your surroundings,” he said.

There were several groups on scene Friday trying to change that dynamic, including the Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network and Cure Violence, both designed to disrupt conflict and help people choose safer paths.

Philadelphia Healthy and Safe Schools, a Temple University effort designed to create trauma programs for students, was also present. At school dismissal time, demonstrators walked over to Blaine to stand guard as children left the building.

Jamal Johnson, who organized the action, said he wants to see a town watch model where residents are paid to patrol their neighborhoods.

“They know their communities, they know the people,” he said. “That’s all we need, eyes and ears.”