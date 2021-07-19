Delaware attempts to lighten load of ‘invisible backpack’ many children bring to school

Khayree Bey, a middle school teacher in the Colonial School District in northern Delaware, tries to teach his students how to be “mindful ninjas.”

Bey’s main vehicle is a mindfulness course aimed at helping kids deal with emotional difficulty in their lives — and be better prepared to learn reading, math, and other subjects.

“Our kids come to school with an invisible backpack, and in that invisible backpack, a lot of time, is trauma,’’ Bey told a panel of educators, politicians, and child advocates while showcasing the district’s commitment to the social and emotional well-being of its students.

Delaware has just passed a bill to ensure that students have access to help for mental and emotional health struggles through their elementary schools. Some of the money to pay for psychologists, counselors, and social workers will come from federal coronavirus relief money the state has received.

Officials say the boost to mental health services is especially needed now, with the pandemic waning and more kids preparing to attend school in person in the fall.

Colonial is ahead of the curve, with wellness centers in its K-5 buildings and other initiatives such as Bey’s, which he also offers to teachers.